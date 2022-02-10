Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission talks houselessness

Unhoused metrics were discussed by city staff at the Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission's quarterly meeting Thursday.

Emily Armstrong, the city's Reaching Home program manager, presented a variety of metrics to track homelessness in the city.

Despite a challenging housing market, 56 individuals and families were able to secure a permanent place to live between April 1 and Oct. 1, 2021. Looking at data over the year, that number was closer to 130 or 140, Armstrong said.

"Those are the big wins that we celebrate in our system," she said.

One data set uses a snapshot of one specific day to get a picture of homelessness.

On Oct. 14, 2021, there were 425 individuals age 25 years or older who were homeless, as well as 45 families. When counting families, only the head of household is counted, Armstrong said.

In addition to the 425 individuals, a further 60 were veterans. The largest age group of unhoused people was 35 to 39. A decline can be seen around 50 years of age because those who are unhoused have a shorter life expectancy than those who are not — 48 years, according to Healthcare for Homeless, a national organization.

Data pertaining to race was also collected in the snapshot. It shows that Indigenous, Black and other people of color are homeless at a disproportional rate.

Approximately 16% of those who are homeless in Missoula are Indigenous, despite composing just 1.6% of the city's population. Men made up 63% of those who are unhoused, while women make up 35.5%. Trans women make up 1%.

Another data set, from the Missoula Organization of Realtors, showed the city's total unhoused population at 592 in December 2021, with 78 of those identifying as veterans.

Of the 592 people facing homelessness, 165 were noted as being "long-term houseless," meaning they either have been continually unhoused over the past year or have not had a place to live three times in the last four years. Another 93 people are considered "chronically houseless," meaning they are long-term houseless and also have a disabling condition.

The coordinated entry system began in 2017 and data from that has improved over time, Armstrong said, adding there are challenges in collecting it. COVID has made surveying the number of unhoused people more difficult.

Armstrong was also asked about causes of homelessness. She said it is difficult to create data sets regarding that topic, but some pieces can be pulled out.

"That's where that qualitative storytelling and more anecdotal data can pair nicely," Armstrong said. "We do have data to understand how many folks deal with some kid of substance abuse condition or some of those from that angle, we have the data to track some of that.

"It doesn't necessarily capture all the reasons someone might become unhoused."

There has been significant non-government organizational support for working on the unhoused issue in Missoula. Around 40 providers and organizations are connected into the coordinated entry system and many do some degree of casework support.

"Those are folks who meet regularly, talk about individuals who are unhoused in Missoula by name every week and really just do everything we can to care coordinate around those folks," Armstrong said. "And that's where the data comes from."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

