A state grant will just about cap the budget needed to remove McKinley Lake’s aging dam in the Rattlesnake Wilderness north of Missoula.

“All the dams up there have issues with maintenance, being 100-plus years old,” said Rob Roberts, a project manager for Trout Unlimited who is coordinating the effort. “McKinley has the greatest potential for catastrophic failure.”

The 16-acre lake is 28 feet deep at its greatest extent. While the earthen dam forms most of its northeastern shoreline, a blown-out shoreline on its eastern corner has eroded a deep gash in the surrounding forest from spring runoff overflows.

It’s one of eight mountain lakes modified by 10 earthen dams built around the turn of the 20th century to supply Missoula with irrigation and drinking water. When Missoula’s city government acquired Mountain Water Co.’s utility service in 2017, the lake water rights and dams were part of the deal. Although the surrounding mountains are federal wilderness, the lakes have grandfathered rights to allow heavy equipment and helicopter access for maintenance.

Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks provided $30,000 from its Future Fisheries Fund for the project. That joins $285,650 in other contributions from the City of Missoula ($50,000), Trout Unlimited ($30,650), Open Rivers Fund ($100,000) and state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation ($105,000) to bring the project to completion.

McKinley Lake has a dwindling population of stocked rainbow trout. FWP biologist Ladd Knotek said the agency intends to leave the Rattlesnake’s artificial populations alone and will not be doing any future stocking.

“The ones that still have fish are self-sustaining, but new fish can’t get from the Rattlesnake stream system up into the lakes,” Knotek said. “Cutthroat and bull trout can get up about a quarter-mile from head of Rattlesnake, but they can’t ascend up the cascades or waterfalls where the tributaries enter the main stem.”

After a multi-agency environmental review is completed, McKinley’s dam will probably get a 75-foot-wide excavation to recreate a natural outlet stream and divert flows from the eroding headcut.

The city and Trout Unlimited are in the process of analyzing all the dams. While they are no longer needed for drinking water, the lakes can contribute to habitat restoration in the rest of the Rattlesnake Creek ecosystem. And some dams with decaying valves or walls need decisions to either repair or remove their flaws.

A public meeting about the McKinley Dam project will take place March 15. Further details about the meeting’s participants and issues will be posted on EngageMissoula.com’s calendar soon.

FWP Future Fisheries grants provided $470,000 in the current cycle, matched by $2.1 million in additional stakeholder funding. Other projects in the Missoula area include a new fish passage on Granite Creek in the Lolo Creek watershed, restoration work on Nevada Creek near Helmville, fish passage connections on North Burnt Fork Creek near Stevensville, and O’Brien Creek Meadows stream restoration near Missoula.