McNett Flats annexed by Missoula; council supports Higgins Bridge renaming

"However, despite all my reservations about this proposal and after exploring all legal alternatives to better align this proposal with what the community envisions for this area, I can't find any legally justifiable reason to vote against it."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The parkland dedication requirement will be met by approximately 0.9 acres of multi-use trail and easement to the south of the annexation and cash in lieu of parkland. The parkland issue had been a major sticking point with numerous City Council members.

The cash in lieu could be used for a variety of park projects. A larger, future park near the site has been discussed.

Citizens in the area took issue with the potential for commercial and multi-family buildings and raised concerns about an increase in traffic, as well as snow removal and an irrigation ditch to the east of McNett Flats.

There have also been concerns that if Missoula International Airport adds a second runway, the development will be directly in the flight path.