McNett Flats annexed by Missoula; council supports Higgins Bridge renaming

The City of Missoula annexed 20.21 acres of land north of the 44 Ranch and Flynn Ranch subdivision on Monday night, which will be called McNett Flats.
In an 11-0 vote, with one absent councilor, Missoula voted to approve the annexation and major subdivision. It will be zoned as mixed-use development, allowing for a combination of residential, multi-family housing, as well as commercial buildings.
Six variant requests which deviate from zoning requirements were also approved for the project.
Single-family housing could also be built on the land, which will be split up into seven lots. If multi-family housing units go in, there is a stipulation for extra green space to be added.
The developers did not have to submit specific plans of what type of buildings will go on the lot. Future development elsewhere in the Sxwtpqyen Area will follow a different policy, called the Sxwtpqyen Master Plan that will require developers to provide more information at this point in the development process.
McNett Flats falls under the 2035 Our Missoula Growth Policy and the standard zoning Missoula has.
"While it's unfortunate that we don't know what will be developed on this land beyond one lot of multi-family housing or apartments, it is not legally required for the developer to provide a development plan as part of the subdivision review process," councilor Mirtha Becerra said. "Additionally, this lack of predictability makes it difficult to know how any future development will affect and potentially exacerbate the transportation issues in this area.
"However, despite all my reservations about this proposal and after exploring all legal alternatives to better align this proposal with what the community envisions for this area, I can't find any legally justifiable reason to vote against it."
The parkland dedication requirement will be met by approximately 0.9 acres of multi-use trail and easement to the south of the annexation and cash in lieu of parkland. The parkland issue had been a major sticking point with numerous City Council members.
The cash in lieu could be used for a variety of park projects. A larger, future park near the site has been discussed.
Citizens in the area took issue with the potential for commercial and multi-family buildings and raised concerns about an increase in traffic, as well as snow removal and an irrigation ditch to the east of McNett Flats.
There have also been concerns that if Missoula International Airport adds a second runway, the development will be directly in the flight path.
"I think that land use decisions, to me, are some of the hardest that we make here on city council because it is a balancing act between the immediate needs of our community as well as what potential long range impacts, or subsequent, you know, unforeseen consequences may be," councilor Stacie Anderson said. "Within our regulations there needs to be clear guidelines for developers as well as flexibility to allow for adaptation.
"Yet, we want predictability, especially as the community grows to know what is going to be there how it's going to affect the surrounding community and that is a balancing act that is not easy to achieve."
Also on Monday night, the council moved to submit a letter to the Montana Transportation Commission renaming Higgins Avenue Bridge to Bear Tracks Bridge.
The city joins Missoula County and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Tribal Council in support of the name change. The change is to honor an important Salish leader and his family.
Bear Tracks Bridge would honor Louis Vanderburg, a highly respected sub-chief in the Salish Tribe in the late 1800s, as well as the family as a whole. Vanderburg's father-in-law, whose name in Salish translates to Grizzly Bear Tracks in English, was also a noted sub-chief in the Tribe.
During forced removal from the Bitterroot Valley by the U.S. government, a group of Salish people crossed the Clark Fork River near where the Higgins Avenue Bridge now stands. The bridge renaming would allow for greater awareness of this injustice and a reminder of a dark part of the area's history.
