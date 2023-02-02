Trustees with the Missoula County Public Schools district interviewed three finalists to serve as its next superintendent as the search timeline draws to a close.

In a day packed full of interviews and meet-and-greets with the candidates, the trustees peppered Dale Olinger, Thom Peck and Candace Roush with questions ranging from how they would describe their leadership style to how they will work to meet the needs of the district in the face of budget constraints.

The Montana-based candidates all come from administrative backgrounds in districts significantly smaller than MCPS.

“This is a step up for these candidates,” said MCPS Board Chair Wilena Old Person after the interviews concluded on Thursday. “So, can they handle a district our size?”

Olinger and Peck kicked off the morning with interviews that lasted just over an hour. Roush’s concluded within a half hour.

The reasons the candidates applied for the job range from professional goals to personal relationships. Roush, who has two children in the school system, said she is ready to get back into schools to work with children and mentor teachers.

Peck said that Missoula is closer to his children and grandchild and that after 35 years in education, he was ready to step up to the challenge of leading a Class AA school district.

Olinger, who is currently the superintendent in Lolo, said he is eager to lead the school district where he went to school.

“I love this community,” Olinger said. "I’ve grown up in it. It’s raised me in many ways as Missoula County Public Schools has, so when this job opened up I really didn’t have to think very hard about whether or not it was of interest to me and it was time for me to get back."

As far as leadership styles, Roush said she is a servant leader at heart. Olinger spoke of leading with humility.

Peck said his greatest strengths as a leader are to build consensus among those he’s working with, something he exercised when working with his district’s union representative to create a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that also revamped the salary matrix with a goal to boost staff retention.

“My job as leader is to take all of those different viewpoints, listen to understand and then get them to go into that common direction with that common purpose,” Peck said.

The candidates also had varying experiences with diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

For Roush, that looked like efforts to meet the needs of all of the students at her previous school district in Indiana, which had a high poverty rate.

“I think that’s something that you have to know and you have to understand and it comes with a lot more compassion or understanding,” Roush said.

For Peck, it was more personal and he spoke about how growing up attending schools in Browning impacted his perspective.

“The values, the compassion, the empathy that I learned, being a minority in a Native American culture that I highly, highly respect to this day, taught me so much about inclusion and being a minority and acceptance,” Peck said. “The best part about being culturally diverse is it makes us all better. It makes us all more empathetic.”

In Lolo, Olinger said there isn’t much ethnic diversity, but a wide-ranging political and economic diversity in the community.

“Our culture is such that nobody notices, it’s not a thing, people are just people in our school and I don’t know that I caused that necessarily but we do have a lot of other types of diversity,” Olinger said. "We look at political diversity and economic diversity and some of those things that are becoming even bigger drivers today."

Throughout the day on Thursday the candidates visited with other stakeholder groups for interviews and wrapped up their whirlwind day with a community meet-and-greet at the district offices.

“We’re always hopeful that we find someone who loves kids, loves humans and wants to be a part of our community as a leader,” said KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association.

The wide-ranging community involvement in the search process was greatly appreciated by Carleen Hathaway, a union representative for classified staff with the district.

“It’s important for us to get out there and ask our questions,” Hathaway said. “I’ve told our members, put on your union hat, put on your parental hat and put on your employee hat and ask those questions.”