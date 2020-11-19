MCPS ag students learn industry, work with 'Oreo cows'

Colter McWilliams, 17, a senior, stood in the barn with his cow. He started working at the center in the seventh grade in part of FFA and now he said it feels good to be one of the older kids helping with instruction, especially when his younger brother is in the group.

“It feels good to pass it on,” he said. Ranching for him is something he hopes to do when he graduates. His grandparents own some land in Dixon, and while they sold off the herd, he hopes to keep the tradition going.

“It’s a lot of work, but you get a lot of reward for it,” he said, adding that he breeds Angus and Herefords.

Seventeen-year-old senior at Big Sky Kadin Kammerer grew up in Missoula and also said that he started younger as a participant and has plans to start his own herd.

The two spoke on their experience in class and in FFA and said that now they were able to get jobs at the center and hope that the younger students stick with it as well.

From 7 a.m. to sometimes 9 p.m., the work varies, Kammerer said. Maybe they feed and work on the waterlines, but the work depends mostly on what’s needed.

“I like it,” he said. I like spending my time out here. Sometimes I don’t wanna go home.”

