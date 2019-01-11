Missoula County Public Schools announced Friday that Amy Shattuck will become the new principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a press release.
Shattuck started her career as a teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary and has served as an assistant principal at Big Sky High School. She is the current principal of Franklin Elementary. In her new position as the principal of Lewis and Clark, she will have the opportunity to expand on her experience with the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program, which is implemented at both Franklin and Lewis and Clark.
Shattuck is filling one of four openings the district previously announced for principal positions at MCPS schools, and creating another with her departure from Franklin.
Shattuck will take the place of Susan Anderson, the current principal of Lewis and Clark, who is retiring on June 30 after a 40-year career in education. Anderson taught at Lewis and Clark for 27 years and then spent five years as the school's principal.
The district has other openings for principals in MCPS elementary, middle and high schools for the 2019-2020 school year. MCPS previously announced that there would be openings at C.S. Porter Middle School, Seeley-Swan High School and Sentinel High School.
MCPS previously said the open leadership positions would be offered to current MCPS administrators requesting a transfer to a new leadership position.
The positions are now posted publicly, but will close on Friday, Jan. 18. Interviews will be conducted in February to fill the open leadership positions at Franklin, C.S. Porter, Seeley-Swan and Sentinel, according to the press release.
Staff and parents at each of the four MCPS schools with administrative openings will have the opportunity to provide input on leadership characteristics desired in their new administrator.