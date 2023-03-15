Missoula County Public Schools will pitch four levies to registered voters in the spring school election this May.

The district’s board of trustees approved levies for the general fund and building reserve fund for both the elementary and high school districts. Though MCPS is a unified school district its K-8 elementary boundary serves a smaller geographic area than the high school, which stretches to serve students in outlying districts including Lolo, Hellgate, Target Range, Bonner and others.

The board unanimously approved putting forward an elementary general fund levy for $261,504 and $128,054 for the high school general fund levy. If approved by voters, both levies would allow the district to adopt the highest budgets under the school funding formula.

“We’re still relying upon one-time-only funds to balance (the budgets) so it’s not that there’s not a use for these funds,” said Pat McHugh, the district’s executive director of business and operations. “We’re trying to build up these budgets so we can meet staff and salary obligations and the other increases that are reflected, including pulling away from ESSER.”

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, also known as ESSER, were distributed to schools in three installments during the COVID pandemic and expire in September 2024. MCPS received just over $28 million of these from the federal funds, which the district has been using to balance its budgets in the last few years.

Over the last year, the district’s reliance on ESSER funds to balance the elementary budget has decreased while the high school’s have increased, McHugh said.

School district’s budgets are determined by a funding formula that is heavily influenced by enrollment. Based on the latest counts, elementary enrollment in the district decreased by 113 and the high school’s increased by 84, McHugh said at an earlier board meeting. Since then, some state allocations have been made available and have changed the district’s earlier budget projections.

“You’re seeing some definite fallout of the enrollment deep dive that we saw in the elementary district and we’ve patched it together with ESSER funds and we’ve done that intentionally,” McHugh said. “What we’re trying to do is ride that wave as long as we can to allow those enrollment numbers to recover.”

“When you say that we’re trying to ride it out and sort of maintain as long as we can, what you’re really talking about is our current level of service and staffing,” added Trustee Grace Decker. “That we’re trying to continue to provide as much of what we’ve been doing as we can do, despite the fact that fewer students are in the buildings, each individual student means less money coming in from the state.”

If approved by voters this spring, the elementary general fund levy would result in an annual tax increase of about $2.58 on a home with an assessed value of $100,000, the high school general fund levy would result in an annual tax increase of about $0.69 on a home assessed at $100,000. Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 boundaries would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters this spring.

Last year, voters approved general fund levies for both the elementary and high school districts.

In addition to two general fund levies, voters will be asked to decide on two building reserve levies for both the elementary and high school districts.

The district is asking voters to approve a $700,000-a-year elementary building reserve levy for five years (totaling $3.5 million) and a $700,000-a-year high school building reserve levy for seven years (totaling $4.9 million). If approved, the elementary levy would result in a tax increase of about $6.48 on a property assessed at $100,000 and the high school’s would increase taxes by about $3.61 on a home assessed at the same value.

Levies are the primary budgeting source for building maintenance for repairs and maintaining equipment, said Burley McWilliams, the district’s director of operations and maintenance. The district has not run a building reserve levy since 2011 and those funds expired in 2016.

“This is something that we push off and we push off, it’s an annual maintenance obligation,” McHugh said. “You’ll see that the expenditures are for roof repairs, electrical systems, mechanical systems, facility modifications, repairs, equipment, buildings, so it covers a wide swath of facility obligations for all of our buildings.”

Trustee Keegan Witt, who serves on the district’s budget and levy committee, noted that costs associated with doors, vape sensors, security cameras and other safety items “have been neglected and need to be picked up” and would have to be absorbed by the general fund if the levies fail.

“There’s been a pretty common occurrence with our administrators asking for more safety and security measures or tools, and though we were able to make some really great upgrades I think there’s some more we need to do in our district in regards to that,” McWilliams said. “And these levies will also help secure some of those upgrades.”

He added that the $700,000 a year will “go fast” and that the district needs more than that but decided to be “sympathetic to what is the best time to run a levy and how much do we ask for to be passed.” McWilliams recommended that these levies are not something the district should wait another 12 years to ask voters to support.

“I’m looking at this as not an asset but an opportunity,” said Trustee Koan Mercer. “If we don’t do this and the doors break — we have to have doors — that’s a teaching position. So this is an opportunity for the community. This is our opportunity to invest in education.”