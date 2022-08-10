MCPS board OKs wage boost for hourly staff, substitutes

The Missoula County Public Schools board approved wage increases for nine classes of hourly employees including substitute teachers, bus aides and athletic event supervisors.

The pay increases for the hourly positions ranged anywhere from $1.25 to $2.50 more per hour. MCPS recommended the increases citing difficulties in attracting applicants to fill vacancies in those jobs, particularly when it comes to substitutes.

“We’ve had difficulty ever since COVID hit filling those positions,” said David Rott, the MCPS executive director of human services. “We used to have 250-300 people on our rolls. Last year, we were down to about 100 and of those that were actually available for subbing was even significantly less.”

The district did experience “quite a few” unfilled positions that required substitute staff last school year, Rott said.

While deciding what increase to make for substitute wages, the district considered what other schools in western Montana paid for similar positions as well as what other AA school districts are paying to remain competitive.

However, the issue of maintaining substitute teachers is not unique to Missoula County Public Schools, as many other districts across the state and nation are in a similar position.

The board approved the following wage increases for certain hourly positions:

Substitute teachers: $14.50 an hour from $12.50 an hour

Substitute secretary: $14.50 an hour from $12 an hour

Substitute custodian: $14.50 an hour from $13.25 an hour

Permanent building substitute: $15.50 an hour from $13.50 an hour

Noon duty and crossing guards: $13 an hour from $11.50 an hour

Bus aide: $13 an hour from $11.50 an hour

Athletic events rate (ticket takers, scorebooks, concessions, etc.): $12.50 an hour from $10.45 an hour

Athletic event supervision (new position): $16 an hour

Some board members questioned why certain positions would still be making more than substitute staff.

“I am slightly troubled by valuing, through wage, supervision of an athletic event more than teaching in a classroom,” said Trustee Koan Mercer. “What is that that requires more than a substitute teacher?”

Athletic event supervision roles are often only for an hour or two on evening and weekends and are generally filled by teachers already working in the district.

“We decided to come up with a base wage of that, which we thought would still encourage people to participate in it,” Rott said. “But quite honestly, most of the time the school (athletic directors) or principals are doing the supervision and they’re not receiving any additional compensation for it.”

Despite the pay increase for those positions, Trustee Grace Decker was not convinced it was enough to attract people to fill them in Missoula, nor would the increased wages be enough for people to pay their bills.

“I also continue to hope that folks can stack some of these jobs together in some way that turn them into jobs that will have benefits,” Decker said.

Mercer added that he would be happy to vote for a higher rate for substitute teachers in the future.

Work session

Trustees formed a budget levy committee to work on the district’s transition away from COVID relief funds, which will finally sunset in fall 2023. The committee will also analyze demographic and enrollment information across the district.

“This is probably a little bit about prioritization,” said Pat McHugh, the MCPS executive director of business and operations. "It’s a little bit about what our strategic plan provides for and how those priorities would fit within that strategic plan going forward."

McHugh could see the group starting business following the October enrollment count, but wouldn’t be opposed to laying groundwork earlier.

Additionally, the board members also discussed forming a committee to officially launch a search for a permanent superintendent.

Former MCPS superintendent Rob Watson left the district at the end of June to take on a new role as executive director of the School Administrators of Montana. The district is currently being led by Russ Lodge, who most recently served as an assistant superintendent to the district.

The last time the district opened up a superintendent search was during the 2018-2019 school year. The board didn’t approve a consultant for the search until late January, and didn’t meet with them until February to discuss the hiring process.

This time, MCPS is aiming to get started earlier.

“I had to laugh today because my district administration magazine came and the headline is 'superintendents wanted,'” Rott said. "There was an article about the difficulties right now because just as it's difficult sometimes to recruit teachers, there’s also difficulty now recruiting superintendents."

The goal of the committee would be to provide a recommendation at the second board meeting in September of which consulting firm to hire to launch the superintendent search.