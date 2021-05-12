MCPS board reorganizes, approves lease extension for dance studio

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees completed its reorganization after awarding two certificates of election and approved a lease extension for a dance studio at the former Cold Springs Elementary building on Tuesday night.

Studio M leases space at the vacant Cold Springs building to operate a dance studio serving children ages 2-18. The current lease was set to expire in August of this year and the approved extension is good for another 11 months, expiring in July 2022. The new lease also expands the usable space for the dance studio from three classrooms to six.

“The intent there is to try and maximize the use of that space. If it’s used for three classrooms it can easily be used for six from our standpoint,” said Pat McHugh, MCPS executive director of business and operations. With the expanded space, the lease would increase by $500 a month, according to McHugh.

When the lease was originally brought to the board last year the trustees were concerned about flexibility regarding district use of the building during the day. McHugh explained that the updated lease still allows the district to use the building during the day.