MCPS board reorganizes, approves lease extension for dance studio

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees completed its reorganization after awarding two certificates of election and approved a lease extension for a dance studio at the former Cold Springs Elementary building on Tuesday night.
Studio M leases space at the vacant Cold Springs building to operate a dance studio serving children ages 2-18. The current lease was set to expire in August of this year and the approved extension is good for another 11 months, expiring in July 2022. The new lease also expands the usable space for the dance studio from three classrooms to six.
“The intent there is to try and maximize the use of that space. If it’s used for three classrooms it can easily be used for six from our standpoint,” said Pat McHugh, MCPS executive director of business and operations. With the expanded space, the lease would increase by $500 a month, according to McHugh.
When the lease was originally brought to the board last year the trustees were concerned about flexibility regarding district use of the building during the day. McHugh explained that the updated lease still allows the district to use the building during the day.
The lease is only extended for 11 months to provide “wiggle room” for the district in the event that it needed to use the space again next school year, according to McHugh.
The 11-month lease extension was unanimously approved by the present trustees. Trustees Vicki McDonald and Sharon Sterbis were not present at the meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the board opted to form a committee to review the first draft of the MCPS strategic plan before moving forward. The plans lays out the district's major priorities, strategies and goals for the next five years.
Trustees did not approve the first reading, but did however approve Vice Chair Diane Lorenzen’s motion to form an ad hoc committee of five or fewer trustees to review the most recent draft.
“I tried to participate in this process and I just feel like there was so much process, maybe not so much input,” Lorenzen said.
Earlier in the draft process for the strategic plan, Lorenzen said that she did not feel like the trustees were given enough voice with their contributions.
“This is intended to be the vision of this board, today’s board of people, the vision we present to our administration and I just felt pushed along by the process,” she continued.
Trustee Grace Decker seconded Lorenzen’s motion and said that her action is not a critique of the current draft or an attempt to “radically change direction.”
MCPS superintendent Rob Watson explained that the strategic plan is not rigid, but is a living document that can be adjusted.
The present trustees also unanimously approved the purchase of student and staff device replacements totaling about $415,000 through Information Technology Core located in Missoula. The funding will come from the district’s technology fund and COVID-19 relief funds.
Nearly 75% of the price tag would be used for student devices such as Chromebook replacements. McHugh said that the price for a student Chromebook is about $250 per device and the district is looking to purchase close to 1,000.
Trustee Jennifer Vogel asked if the district was purchasing fewer Chromebooks after MCPS bought devices earlier this fall.
“That purchase definitely addressed the remote learning requirements and was intended to meet the number of students that were learning from home,” McHugh said. “These purchases represent quite a bit of replacement so these are items that were already intended to be replaced.”
MCPS IT staff evaluates the need of devices in the district and creates a detailed replacement schedule for both staff and student devices. McHugh said that most of the devices identified by the report are end-of-life replacements.
Tuesday’s meeting also recognized the two outgoing trustees and swore in two new ones.
Board Chair Marcia Holland is leaving after 12 years of service between 2009-2021. Sharon Sterbis is leaving her post as a trustee after serving from 2018-2021.
Grace Decker and Nancy Hobbins were both sworn in at the meeting to serve as elementary trustees. Both were elected by acclamation.
For board reorganization, Lorenzen was approved unanimously to replace Holland as board chair. Wilena Old Person was selected vice chair for the elementary district and Ann Wake for vice chair for the high school district.
McHugh and Watson both retained their posts as clerk and grants designee, respectively, for 2021-2022.
McHugh announced that there were no applicants for vacant trustee seats for trustee districts B, Target Range and C, Hellgate. The board declared the two seats as vacant.
Lonenzen said that she felt that district B was more representative of Big Sky High School, which has been “very underrepresented” throughout her eight years with the board.
The Board of Trustees has until July 9 to appoint a person who lives within those district boundaries. If no appointment is made by the board in that time the decision will be left to the county superintendent.