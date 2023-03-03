The Missoula County Public Schools board will interview Kalispell superintendent Micah Hill on Tuesday after opting to reopen its search for a new superintendent.

Hill’s interview will be held in the boardroom of Administration Building A at the MCPS district offices at 9 a.m. on March 7. MCPS families and other community members are invited to a meet-and-greet with Hill at 6 p.m. in the same location.

Hill was selected from a pool of nine candidates after the board rejected another slate of candidates in early February.

Hill told the Daily Inter Lake that he was not looking for a new position, but his Missoula-based children encouraged him to apply after the application reopened this winter.

He is in his third year as superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools. Hill transitioned to the top seat of the district after working at Glacier High School, where he was principal for two years and an assistant principal for 11 years.

Prior to working at Glacier High School, Hill worked as a middle school administrator for a combined five years. Before that, he was an English teacher and activities coach at Flathead High School.

Hill earned his English education degree from Montana State University in 1997. In 2003, Hill graduated from the University of Montana with a master's degree in educational leadership and he returned to school at UM to earn his superintendent certificate in 2020, according to his resume.

Former district superintendent Rob Watson departed the position last summer to take on a new role as executive director of School Administrators of Montana. Russ Lodge, who previously served as assistant superintendent, is currently the district's interim superintendent.