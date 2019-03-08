A committee is moving forward in the process of drawing new attendance boundaries for Missoula County Public Schools' nine elementary schools.
Members of the boundary study advisory committee met last week to review data, address community concerns and misconceptions, and make preliminary suggestions for changes to boundaries.
The district previously decided that new boundaries are needed to accomodate the district’s growing number of students and balance enrollment between schools that are below and over capacity.
At the meeting, committee members considered various factors contributing to the need for new boundaries, such as future population and enrollment forecasts, current enrollment and school capacity, housing developments in the Missoula area and inequalities among schools.
The committee also considered responses to an interactive “social pinpointing map” that was posted on the district’s website for community members to map their concerns and requests.
The map, which was accessible from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28, received more than 100 comments, primarily regarding concerns over where boundaries would be drawn, as well as comments about bikeability, walkability and bus times.
Eighty-five of the comments came from the Rattlesnake area, largely due to confusion from parents who believed the district had already redrawn boundaries.
Kristie Scheel, a committee member and Rattlesnake Elementary parent, gave an update on the boundary study process at a recent Rattlesnake PTA meeting. Scheel said everyone seemed to understand that the district was still in the early phases of the process until she started receiving text messages and social media messages from parents who were concerned the district was going to split Rattlesnake, with K-2 remaining, and sending grades 3-5 to Mount Jumbo.
“There was a real concern, a real pickup, messaging and emailing me like, ‘Wait, they’ve already made a decision here? Are these rumors true?” Scheel said.
Scheel said school administrators sent an email to parents to clarify the situation, followed by a school meeting attended by more than 50 parents who asked questions about the process.
“It became really clear to us that although it’s been communicated, the information was available, people weren’t accessing that information early in the process,” Scheel said, adding that the situation served as an indicator that parents may be emotional as changes are suggested in the coming months.
With that in mind, the committee considered a new 10-year population and enrollment forecast that the district commissioned through Jerome McKibben of McKibben Demographic Research.
The 2019-20 through 2028-29 forecast predicted that district enrollment will increase by 714 students, or 7.8 percent, by 2023-24. Total enrollment will become stable from 2023-24 to 2028-29, with a total enrollment increase of 106 students, or 1.1 percent, according to the forecast.
There are currently 3,692 students enrolled in the district’s nine elementary schools, which have a capacity of 4,500 students. Even with the forecast changes over the next 10 years, the schools would still have sufficient room for students.
The primary factors causing the district's enrollment to increase over the next 10 years is the slowing in the increase in “empty nest” households where children have moved out of their parents' home, and the growing number of elderly housing units turning over, coupled with sustained in-migration of young families.
Even if the MCPS continues to have a consistent amount of new housing construction each year for the next 10 years, the rate, magnitude and price of existing home sales are expected to become the increasingly dominant factor affecting the amount of population and enrollment change.
Anne Cossitt, a WGM consultant hired by MCPS to help guide the study, said that McKibben Demographics has a history of accuracy.
Superintendent Mark Thane said that although the next five-year forecast likely has a high degree of accuracy, it can be hard to predict 10 years into the future.
“I would suspect five years in, we would probably want to update this kind of data again just as we have the last two five-year cycles because it does paint a different picture,” Thane said.
Thane also pointed out that it’s important to not only consider births in Missoula, but also in the district’s partner K-8 districts such as Hellgate Elementary, Target Range, Lolo, Bonner and Clinton.
“We don’t know if those students will reside in those feeder school areas or in our district and as housing starts to change within our district, how will that distribution of students be impacted?” Thane said.
Cossit said it's important to recognize that the forecast differs from a projection, in that a projection is based on historical data and uses past trends to predict what will continue, while a forecast considers a variety of other factors, including birth rates and building permits for future housing developments.