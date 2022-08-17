MCPS budgets increase with gains to general, transportation funds

Missoula County Public Schools’ elementary and high school budgets will increase this year largely due to hikes to the general and transportation funds.

The board approved the budgets for the upcoming school year at a special meeting on Tuesday night ahead of the Aug. 25 deadline. Last year, both budgets experienced declines due to enrollment and inflation.

Elementary vice chair Nancy Hobbins started the meeting by holding a moment of silence in the wake of Missoula Mayor John Engen’s recent death, who she described as “an incredible example of public service and dedication to the community that we all love.”

“This would not be the same community without him,” she continued.

The elementary budget sits at $64.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million from the previous school year.

Within that fund, the elementary general fund grew by $809,000 from the previous year. Much of that was driven by an inflationary increase of 2.57% as well as the voter-approved $295,000 from the May school election. Those were offset by a decrease of 92 students enrolled in K-8.

“The increases are primarily salary- and benefit-related and we’re still relying on (federal COVID relief) funds to balance primarily in the elementary, but a little bit in the high school as well,” said Pat McHugh, the district’s executive director of business and operations.

Federal COVID relief funds for schools are scheduled to sunset in September 2024. However there has been discussion from the U.S. Department of Education to possibly extend that timeline.

Additionally, the elementary transportation fund jumped by $515,000 from the previous year.

Property tax levies for the elementary budget are projected to increase by $803,000, after two years of decreases totaling $894,000 in fiscal years 2022 and 2021. The tax value of the elementary district increased by $2.3 million from the previous year. As a result, taxpayers will experience a $3.68 increase in taxes for every $100,000 in home value.

The high school budget grew by $2.3 million from the previous year and will sit at $51.6 million. Much of the increase was driven by increases to the general and transportation fund of $2.2 million and $260,000 respectively, however the building reserve fund decreased by $361,000.

Property tax levies for high school budgeted funds are expected to increase by $1.1 million, which follows decreases to tax levies of $1.25 million over the last two fiscal years and the total tax value increased by $4.5 million. The increases will generate an approximate annual increase of $3.81 in taxes on $100,000 of home value.

An increase of 221 students to the high school district caused most of the gains to the general fund.

“If we look at a 15-year time period, 10 of those years the high school budget rate went down by 400 students, then within the next five years it went down by 44 students and then it’s going back up and it’s becoming really healthy,” McHugh said.

Elementary enrollment over that same time period is more of a “hot and cold faucet,” McHugh said.

Public school funding is a complex equation that is heavily influenced by school district enrollment. Each school year, districts in Montana conduct enrollment counts in October and February to establish the maximum funding a district can receive.

“I’m just anxious to see what it looks like this fall and through the demographic work what it’ll look like going down the road,” McHugh said.