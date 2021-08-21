MCPS budgets shrink due to declining enrollment, inflation

Missoula County Public Schools' elementary and high school budgets will shrink this year as a result of a decline in student enrollment and inflationary increases.

The elementary budget decreased by about $1.2 million from the previous year and now sits at $62.4 million. The high school district will operate on $49.4 million, a decrease of about $18,000 from the previous year.

“We’re adopting a budget that’s less than the prior year’s budget, which is unusual, but not so under the circumstances,” said Pat McHugh, the district’s business director.

Both the elementary and high school districts experienced a drop in enrollment, which is an important factor when determining school funding. The elementary district lost 378 students and high school enrollment dropped by 29 students.

District superintendent Rob Watson speculates that parents of students lost by the district have turned to homeschooling or are pursuing private school education. Other AA districts across the state have experienced declining enrollment during the pandemic, he said.

Inflationary increases of 1.5% also drove down the budgets. The board’s decision to not run an operational levy last spring for the elementary district due to the COVID-19 pandemic cost a potential $810,000.