MCPS budgets shrink due to declining enrollment, inflation

Missoula County Public Schools' elementary and high school budgets will shrink this year as a result of a decline in student enrollment and inflationary increases.
The elementary budget decreased by about $1.2 million from the previous year and now sits at $62.4 million. The high school district will operate on $49.4 million, a decrease of about $18,000 from the previous year.
“We’re adopting a budget that’s less than the prior year’s budget, which is unusual, but not so under the circumstances,” said Pat McHugh, the district’s business director.
Both the elementary and high school districts experienced a drop in enrollment, which is an important factor when determining school funding. The elementary district lost 378 students and high school enrollment dropped by 29 students.
District superintendent Rob Watson speculates that parents of students lost by the district have turned to homeschooling or are pursuing private school education. Other AA districts across the state have experienced declining enrollment during the pandemic, he said.
Inflationary increases of 1.5% also drove down the budgets. The board’s decision to not run an operational levy last spring for the elementary district due to the COVID-19 pandemic cost a potential $810,000.
Taxpayers in the elementary district will see an annual decrease in their tax bill of $97.39 for homes valued at $200,000, while those living within the high school district will experience a decrease of $34.83 for a similarly valued home.
Property tax levies for all elementary budgeted funds decreased by $659,000 and the high school district saw a decrease of more than $297,000.
Both budgets were passed unanimously by all elementary and high school trustees present at a special board meeting on Thursday.
In other business, the trustees approved pay increases for some employees across the district.
Wage increases for crossing guards, bus aides and noon duty staff will increase from $10 an hour to $11.50 for the upcoming school year. The raise brings wages to a place that’s “fairly comparable” to starting wages for the district’s classified staff.
“It’s been several years since we’ve given that group a raise ... I just think it’s about time,” said David Rott, the district’s executive director of human resources.
Additionally, trustees supported paid incentives in an effort to recruit and retain crossing guards, bus aides and noon duty staff. Employees working fewer than six hours will receive $250 at the end of their probationary period, while those working more than six hours will get $500.
Existing employees who have already passed their six-month probationary period will be eligible for immediate payment. Any employee working those positions hired prior to Dec. 1 of this year will also be eligible to receive the payment.