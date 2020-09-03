MCPS confirms COVID-19 case at Sentinel High School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Superintendent Rob Watson confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Sentinel High School on Thursday.

Missoula County Public Schools said in an email to Sentinel High parents, faculty and staff that it was notified by the Missoula City-County Health Department of the positive case Thursday morning.

According to the email, the individual was not in MCPS facilities during the time they would have been considered infectious. The health department is in the process of conducting contact tracing and will notify individuals who may be a close contact.

Based on the investigation, a school closure is not recommended at this time, the email said. Sentinel students have returned to class under a hybrid model where they attend school in person two days a week and learn from home three days a week.

Individuals who test positive or who are identified as a close contact will quarantine for 14 days since the time of exposure, Watson said in a phone interview, adding MCPS will provide resources for students who must quarantine to keep them up to date with classwork during the period they can't be at school.

The email to the Sentinel community went out around 10 a.m., shortly after MCPS was informed of the positive case.