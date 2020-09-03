MCPS confirms COVID-19 case at Sentinel High School

Superintendent Rob Watson confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Sentinel High School on Thursday.
Missoula County Public Schools said in an email to Sentinel High parents, faculty and staff that it was notified by the Missoula City-County Health Department of the positive case Thursday morning.
According to the email, the individual was not in MCPS facilities during the time they would have been considered infectious. The health department is in the process of conducting contact tracing and will notify individuals who may be a close contact.
Based on the investigation, a school closure is not recommended at this time, the email said. Sentinel students have returned to class under a hybrid model where they attend school in person two days a week and learn from home three days a week.
Individuals who test positive or who are identified as a close contact will quarantine for 14 days since the time of exposure, Watson said in a phone interview, adding MCPS will provide resources for students who must quarantine to keep them up to date with classwork during the period they can't be at school.
The email to the Sentinel community went out around 10 a.m., shortly after MCPS was informed of the positive case.
"There are times when information is going to get out in terms of rumors or hearsay, and what's important for us is that we can provide factual information as quickly as possible so that if people are looking at rumors or things like that, at least they can see the factual information as quickly as possible so there's not that sense of panic," Watson said.
MCPS doesn't currently have plans to post COVID case data publicly on its website, but Watson said the district would work with the health department on a case-by-case basis to determine when there might a need for the larger Missoula community to know.
"Our school district is a fairly large school district, almost 10,000 students and 2,000 employees, so we’re really kind of a microcosm of the community," Watson said. "We know that whatever happens in the community is going to impact us, and then vice versa, if we had an outbreak or cluster, that would impact a larger community as well, and so we’d want to work pretty closely with the health department to determine what the appropriate steps were as far as messaging or whatever else we needed to do."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.