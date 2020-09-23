MCPS debates student safety v. quality education

In the midst of a countywide spike in COVID-19 cases, Missoula County Public Schools approved a plan this week to bring students back to buildings full time on Nov. 9.
Under the approved transition schedule, MCPS will enter Phase 2, which calls for all students to return to in-person learning Monday through Friday, by Nov. 9, not including students attending Missoula Online Academy.
Trustees, teachers, parents and community members went back and forth during discussion and public comment between concern for student safety and the need for quality education.
“I feel like you’re going to make a decision in this room today that’s going to kill a student or teacher,” said C.S. Porter Middle School librarian Marissa McClintock.
Jason Schaefer, a parent of three MCPS students, offered a counterpoint: “We have got to get our kids back to structure, and I know there’s risk, but we need to understand there’s risk every single day in life.”
Superintendent Rob Watson said MCPS was not prepared for a pandemic and is learning something new every week, so the plan can be adjusted if needed going forward.
“I know as the weeks progress, we are going to get better,” he said, in the face of push back from several teachers and community members who want to remain in the hybrid model. “We don’t have everything figured out. We’re doing the very, very best that we can.”
Cindy Farr, with the Missoula City-County Health Department, gave an update on COVID-19 numbers at the meeting and said while the health department doesn’t oppose returning to school five days a week, “I would highly recommend a very structured plan for pulling back if need be. Things have changed significantly in the past week. We have seen a pretty big spike in cases.”
There are currently 162 active cases in Missoula County, more than double what they were prior to MCPS' first day.
***
Trustees Grace Decker and Wilena Old Person voted to oppose the proposed schedule. All other trustees present voted in favor of the plan.
“It makes me really nervous to move forward, because I was really nervous about moving forward with the hybrid model,” Old Person said, referencing the recent spike in cases.
MCPS said the approved schedule will be assessed on a weekly basis in consultation with the health department, and Watson said an emergency meeting could be called if a need arises to reassess. But Trustee Decker said the plan includes no criteria for what would cause them to reevaluate and ramp back down if need be.
“The thing that makes me anxious about supporting the plan is that we don’t have a clear sense of what would bring this back to us if this was to change significantly,” she said, pointing out that Montana has more cases currently than it has had at any point in the pandemic.
“There is no information in the plan as presented about how to ramp back down quickly, as Ms. Farr said was going to be necessary should the district proceed with this plan,” said community member Tom McClintock during public comment. “This is going to kill someone, and you’re going to be to blame if you proceed with this plan.”
Watson said MCPS has seen six positive cases since the start of school on Aug. 26. Farr said many cases attributed to the 0-19 age group in countywide data are not connected with MCPS school buildings, but with students in the Online Academy. That data is not included in the six cases MCPS is reporting.
“There’s clustering with kids all getting together to do study groups for the online only schooling, and so we’re definitely seeing some clusters there,” Farr said.
Watson questioned whether it’s safer to have students together in a controlled environment like a school building, when they’re going out and getting together with groups or socializing anyways. In the schools, he said, they can at least make sure students are wearing masks and following other safety protocols.
The plan adds an interim phase before reaching Phase 2 called “Hybrid Plus,” which has students learning from home on Mondays like they currently are, and brings all students back to in-person learning Tuesday through Friday.
Under the transition schedule, K-5 and 6th-8th grade schools would enter the added hybrid plus model starting Oct. 12, which is a short week due to parent teacher conferences. High schools would remain in the current hybrid model before moving to Phase 2 on Nov. 9.
Under Phase 2, classroom sizes would inevitably increase, with K-5 class size averages ranging between 16-20 students, grades 6-8 ranging between 21-22 students and high schools ranging from 16-17 students per class at the large schools and 12 at Willard, according to MCPS.
***
Because of the increased class sizes, Watson said social distancing will not be possible under Phase 2. Several teachers expressed concern about the ability to create social distance with more students in the classroom.
Kim Olson, a fifth-grade teacher at Paxson Elementary, pointed out that even under the hybrid plus model, classroom populations will double, adding she strongly opposes phasing out of the current hybrid model.
Russell Elementary second-grade teacher Shannon Judge said she’s currently in a smaller classroom with 10 students where she’s already not able to always distance her kids.
“I would just caution us to move slowly and consider those smaller classrooms that are already struggling with the safety protocols,” Judge said.
Others said the board is putting children’s lives at risk and having someone die is not worth the benefits of in-person education.
“Suggestions for 'every person, every day' is frankly not a good idea from an epidemiology perspective,” said Marty Kardos, who has two kids at Rattlesnake Elementary. “The cost is that more people are going to get sick and more people are going to die in our community. Frankly it’s not worth it.”
Some pointed to the pitfalls of the hybrid model, where students are often on their own during the remote learning days, as a reason to support the transition to Phase 2.
Trustee Vicki McDonald said she’s had parents tell her their kids are really struggling with remote learning.
Trustee Koan Mercer added he’s witnessed issues personally with his own children and the quality of education on remote learning days under the hybrid model, especially for the younger grade levels.
"Although this draft is temporary, at some point what we're doing right now for K-5 is not adequate, and we need to go back to five days a week," Mercer said, adding in K-5, kids are mostly given packets to work from on their own and rarely interact with their teachers on their three remote learning days.
Watson confirmed that in the K-5 hybrid model, there is currently not a lot of connection with teachers on remote days.
Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Rollins also supported bringing students back to school full time, saying students’ mental health is at risk.
“I have a great concern that staying in the hybrid model that we’re currently in is going to increase mental illness,” she said.
Dr. Jennifer Hall, speaking on behalf of 12 other medical providers in the Missoula community, offered support for a transition to Phase 2, arguing the education and services schools provide in person can’t be adequately met in remote learning.
“As a whole, we stand in support of Dr. Watson’s proposal to return students to further in-person instruction,” Hall said. “We do strongly feel as pediatric health care providers that the benefits of children attending school in person as much as possible strongly outweigh the risks of COVID infection.”
Trustee Decker said the pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, so MCPS should focus on making sure the hybrid model is successful as it is rather than moving forward.
“I would support staying in the hybrid model a really long time if it felt like we were doing a really good job on those remote days,” she said.
KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, agreed and asked for more time under hybrid learning.
“If you want good, quality instruction in these current models, we need time,” she said. “I encourage us to stay where we are for a bit longer, polish it up and make it shine.”
Also during the board meeting, trustees voted to extend an application deadline two weeks for the vacant trustee position left by Michael Smith, who resigned on Sept. 1, after receiving no interest so far. Smith served both the elementary and high school districts. The trustee will serve until the next school election on May 4, 2021.
Watson also made a plea to the community for help in filling several vacant positions throughout the school district, which are vital to bringing students back in a safe environment.
