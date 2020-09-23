MCPS debates student safety v. quality education

Cindy Farr, with the Missoula City-County Health Department, gave an update on COVID-19 numbers at the meeting and said while the health department doesn’t oppose returning to school five days a week, “I would highly recommend a very structured plan for pulling back if need be. Things have changed significantly in the past week. We have seen a pretty big spike in cases.”

There are currently 162 active cases in Missoula County, more than double what they were prior to MCPS' first day.

Trustees Grace Decker and Wilena Old Person voted to oppose the proposed schedule. All other trustees present voted in favor of the plan.

“It makes me really nervous to move forward, because I was really nervous about moving forward with the hybrid model,” Old Person said, referencing the recent spike in cases.

MCPS said the approved schedule will be assessed on a weekly basis in consultation with the health department, and Watson said an emergency meeting could be called if a need arises to reassess. But Trustee Decker said the plan includes no criteria for what would cause them to reevaluate and ramp back down if need be.