MCPS discusses plans for increased in-person learning in grades K-2

At a board meeting Tuesday night, Missoula County Public Schools administration presented a series of plans to increase in-person educational support for grades K-2 and potentially bring those students back to in-person learning four days a week.
The school-by-school feasibility studies were developed by each elementary school’s principal in the district and offer ideas for how to provide more in-person services and how each school could potentially bring back grades K-2 four days a week. The plans include scheduling options to increase the amount of in-person learning, changes to current protocols and additional support needed to implement the plan, an assessment of CDC mitigation strategies as they relate to implementation, as well as benefits and challenges related to implementation.
While the feasibility studies are just rough drafts, Superintendent Rob Watson said the district needs to start planning now for next semester.
“This is a feasibility study, it’s not a final document,” Watson said of the draft plans, which range from using Mondays, which are currently remote, for extra study time for K-2 students to bringing all K-2 back full time.
The board voted Nov. 19 to remain in the current hybrid model through at least the end of the semester on Jan. 22. The feasibility study plans for bringing K-2 students back are meant to give the board an idea of what could be possible next semester should they decide to bring younger grades back to school buildings full time.
The district’s K-12 trustees voted in favor of a motion made by Trustee Grace Decker that asked the administration and elementary principals to continue to develop and flesh out the school-by-school plans for K-2 students to return to buildings, but within the framework for safe return that is being developed by the district’s COVID task force, which Decker sits on.
“What I’m wanting to avoid is directing the district to bring back a set of kids in a way that’s outside of all of that coronavirus data that is informing decisions about how the district is phasing in general,” she said.
Trustee Jeffrey Avgeris said the board needs to see more detailed plans of what a return for K-2 students would actually look like for each school.
“I think what we’re instructing administration to do is, this is a high-level, 50,000-foot view of what each school could do,” Avgeris said. “For the most part, each school is saying ‘I think I can do this.’ I think Grace is saying, ‘get down to 5,000 feet and tell us if you think you can do this, what would that look like? That’s the next step.”
KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, said teachers would support bringing K-2 students back to full-time, in-person learning, but only if it can be done safely.
“Our teachers are not pushing to go full remote, we know that’s not in the best interest of students and staff. Everyone would love to see students back in school. That’s where we are strongest as teachers, where we see the most growth in students, but we are having success in hybrid,” she said. “We want to make sure we safeguard students, staff and families in our community so we can keep kids learning and keep our model sustainable.”
The administration is expected to present a more detailed set of plans from elementary principals for a K-2 return to in-person learning at the next school board meeting on Jan. 12.
MCPS currently has 10 active virus cases and 185 individuals identified as close contacts, according to district data.
