MCPS discusses plans for increased in-person learning in grades K-2

The district’s K-12 trustees voted in favor of a motion made by Trustee Grace Decker that asked the administration and elementary principals to continue to develop and flesh out the school-by-school plans for K-2 students to return to buildings, but within the framework for safe return that is being developed by the district’s COVID task force, which Decker sits on.

“What I’m wanting to avoid is directing the district to bring back a set of kids in a way that’s outside of all of that coronavirus data that is informing decisions about how the district is phasing in general,” she said.

Trustee Jeffrey Avgeris said the board needs to see more detailed plans of what a return for K-2 students would actually look like for each school.

“I think what we’re instructing administration to do is, this is a high-level, 50,000-foot view of what each school could do,” Avgeris said. “For the most part, each school is saying ‘I think I can do this.’ I think Grace is saying, ‘get down to 5,000 feet and tell us if you think you can do this, what would that look like? That’s the next step.”

KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, said teachers would support bringing K-2 students back to full-time, in-person learning, but only if it can be done safely.