Kindergarten registration to attend school next year with Missoula County Public Schools opens on Wednesday, March 1.

Families with children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 10, 2023, are encouraged by the district to register as soon as possible to help ensure students are connected with their neighborhood school. Those who reside within the elementary school district boundaries are guaranteed a spot in a classroom, according to a press release.

The district provides full-day classes for kindergarten students, and parents can register their students for school online at the district’s website, or through the Infinite Campus portal.

In order to complete registration, parents must provide the child’s birth certificate, proof of immunizations and two forms to verify the student’s physical address (such as utility bills or a lease agreement).

Questions about the registration process should be directed to the student’s neighborhood school.