MCPS kindergarten registration opens

Kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year opened March 1.

The first round of registration continues until May 1. Missoula County Public Schools encourages families that have a child who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 10, 2022, to visit their neighborhood school to complete kindergarten registration.

Families can register kindergarten students at any time on or after March 1. Enrollment packets are available at all MCPS elementary schools as well as the Jefferson Center. Enrollment information and forms can also be found on the MCPS website at mcpsmt.org/studentregistration.

MCPS encourages families to register their students for kindergarten during Round 1 so that they can get connected with their neighborhood school because eventually our kindergarten classrooms will fill up. Students are more likely to get a spot in their neighborhood school if they register early in the process.

All kindergarten students who reside within MCPS school district boundaries are guaranteed a spot in one of the schools.

Families with questions about the registration process can send an email to studentregistration@mcpsmt.org.

