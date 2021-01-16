MCPS looks to bolster mental health program after hybrid model leads to gaps in services

While MCPS will still continue to partner with WMMHC, Haines said the district realized they need to diversify the providers they contract with. Last weekend, MCPS sent out a request to local providers of mental health services seeking new partners for the program.

“We put out a request for proposals for the option to partner with other mental health providers in moving forward this spring and into the future to provide those CSCT services, recognizing that expanding and having multiple partners is a good direction for us to move in,” Haines said.

WMMHC is also working to reverse the cuts it made in anticipation of second semester, calling back some of the employees they recently laid off now that they expect use of services to be back up with students back in school buildings.

“We have been in communication with the district about where we can look at rebuilding programming, where needs may be greater, where we may have additional access to students to be able to provide programming effectively and so we are having conversations with the district to continue to work on that,” Anderson said.

As the district brings all students back into buildings under phase 2 of its reopening plan, Haines said the availability of sufficient mental health services will be crucial.

“All of those needs that our students have traditionally had are going to be there and then some, and so (we’re) looking forward to rebuilding and making sure that we’re moving those services forward for students and families."

