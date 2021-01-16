MCPS looks to bolster mental health program after hybrid model leads to gaps in services

After a drop in use of mental health services at Missoula County Public Schools this past fall under the hybrid model, the local provider the district contracts with was forced to lay off nearly a quarter of its therapists in school buildings last month.
Now, following concern from district school psychologists, MCPS is examining why the drop occurred and looking to expand mental health services available as they return to in-person instruction in the coming weeks.
“I think that what the cuts brought to the forefront really, was the impact of COVID and just the nature of things being shut down and how you’re able to access other people that you’re interacting with,” said Ginny Haines, MCPS director of special education, in a phone interview this week.
While the hybrid model was implemented based on sound decisions for safety and the protection of students, staff and families, Haines said the nature of students learning remotely at home three days a week led to gaps in mental health services and missed connections between therapists and their clients throughout the fall.
Drop in use of services
At an Oct. 13 school board meeting, Haines presented data showing a 20% decline in the number of students using the district’s Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program between fall 2019 and fall 2020.
“We’ve definitely seen a drop as we’re in a hybrid phase situation,” she said at that meeting. “CSCT teams are struggling to get into contact with families … so we’ve definitely seen that impact the number of clients.”
The CSCT program is a federal program reimbursed through Medicaid in which schools partner with local teams of licensed therapists and behavioral specialists to work with students and families in school buildings. The students they work with are identified as having a severe emotional disability or disturbance.
For the last several years, Western Montana Mental Health Center has been the district’s primary partner for the program, staffing CSCT teams at all but one MCPS school. Each CSCT team includes a licensed therapist and a behavioral specialist and the number of teams per school varies based on size and need.
Haines warned at the Oct. 13 meeting that the decrease in students using these services could affect the ability of WMMHC to maintain staffing at its current levels.
By mid-November, Hanies’ October warning came to fruition and WMMHC indicated they’d have to re-evaluate the number of therapists they would be able to staff for the program.
On Nov. 30, a group of 10 MCPS school psychologists signed a letter to the MCPS Board of Trustees expressing concern about the impending cuts.
“Our schools, which are currently stretched thin by the increasingly severe COVID-19 crisis and lack of trained personnel who can fill the gap left by the elimination of CSCT staff, will be weakened further,” the letter read. “Despite continued need, ongoing COVID-19 related stress, and the therapeutic damage that will be done, many CSCT staff will be laid off beginning December 7, 2020, leaving a significant void in the provision of mental health services to our most at-risk students and families.”
With 20% fewer students using the counseling services, Levi Anderson, CEO of WMMHC, said he was forced to lay off around 23% of their CSCT therapists and specialists in MCPS school buildings last month.
“We want to provide these services, we want to do whatever we can to support students and their families, but we just really had to right-size that workforce,” Anderson said in a phone interview Friday.
Lost connections
While a multitude of factors led to the cuts, both MCPS and WMMHC say the nature of the hybrid model made it extremely difficult for CSCT teams to stay in touch with clients.
“(The hybrid model) definitely added a layer of complexity for CSCT teams to be able to connect with their clients and their families,” Haines said this week. “The teams worked hard to get really creative in how they were connecting with their students and families, but within that hybrid model, when you’re seeing one cohort of kids on Tuesday/Wednesday and another cohort of kids on Thursday/Friday, it has that domino effect of some limiting contact with those students and their families.”
On top of that, Haines said families are going through their own internal struggles. With working parents struggling to support their kids in remote learning and students dealing with inconsistent and changing schedules, connections between students and the therapists they might need were lost.
At the same time, they said pandemics are hard to predict and the staffing levels they planned for and assumed would be needed were based on a quicker return to in-person instruction than actually happened.
“Our plan to deliver those services ultimately was dependent upon some of the milestones that the district had put in place for students returning to school full time,” Anderson said.
At the start of the school year, MCPS was hopeful they could move more quickly from the hybrid model to bringing students back to the building full time.
“We were actually staffing up in late August through September with the idea that by Oct. 12 and then by Nov. 9, which were the very early publicized (dates for return) for the district, we would have a more normal access to students because they would all be back in school,” Anderson said.
But as COVID cases spiked across Missoula County during the same period, administrators recommended the district remain in hybrid through the end of the semester on Jan. 22.
“We found ourselves in a position where we were well overstaffed for the amount of access that we had to students because … the students didn’t return to school in a traditional capacity,” he said. “That really did lead to a decision in late November that we just could not continue to carry the staffing at a level where they weren’t being utilized effectively. That did lead to the layoffs.”
Bolstering back up
This past week the MCPS Board of Trustees approved a motion to move all students, grades K-12, to phase 2 of the district’s reopening plan, which will have them in school buildings four, if not five days a week for the second semester starting in late January.
Haines said individual student needs for mental health services fluctuate from day to day, but in general, the district feels what it’s offering currently is not sufficient to meet student needs.
Since the cuts, MCPS is down to just one CSCT team per school, and now that students will be back in buildings, MCPS is anticipating a big growth in need for these mental health services.
“I would say in general, we don’t feel like it’s enough," Haines said. "We find ourselves in this bizarre time where so many things are being impacted and we’re working together to try to maintain that single team in each building, but also recognizing it’s maybe not enough and we want to build on that.”
While MCPS will still continue to partner with WMMHC, Haines said the district realized they need to diversify the providers they contract with. Last weekend, MCPS sent out a request to local providers of mental health services seeking new partners for the program.
“We put out a request for proposals for the option to partner with other mental health providers in moving forward this spring and into the future to provide those CSCT services, recognizing that expanding and having multiple partners is a good direction for us to move in,” Haines said.
WMMHC is also working to reverse the cuts it made in anticipation of second semester, calling back some of the employees they recently laid off now that they expect use of services to be back up with students back in school buildings.
“We have been in communication with the district about where we can look at rebuilding programming, where needs may be greater, where we may have additional access to students to be able to provide programming effectively and so we are having conversations with the district to continue to work on that,” Anderson said.
As the district brings all students back into buildings under phase 2 of its reopening plan, Haines said the availability of sufficient mental health services will be crucial.
“All of those needs that our students have traditionally had are going to be there and then some, and so (we’re) looking forward to rebuilding and making sure that we’re moving those services forward for students and families."