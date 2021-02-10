MCPS looks to formalize mask policy in face of statewide mandate removal

As Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte announced he'll lift the statewide mask mandate at the end of the week, Missoula County Public Schools is working to formalize its own mandate for face coverings within district buildings and at school events.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees approved a resolution to require all staff, volunteers, visitors and students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face covering while in school buildings, as well as during any outdoor school activity where distancing is not possible.
“We do want to make it clear that face coverings are a key mitigation strategy and we’ve seen that time and again with several guidance documents that talk about reopening schools,” Superintendent Rob Watson said at the meeting.
“We believe that this policy needs to be adopted so that we’re clear with our students and our staff and more importantly, with our community that might come into our buildings, that you do need a face covering when you’re coming into our buildings.”
On Wednesday, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he'll lift the statewide mask mandate Friday. He signed legislation aimed at creating a liability shield for businesses, nonprofits, churches and other organizations over exposure to COVID-19.
Senate Bill 65 was carried by Great Falls Republican Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick and signed Wednesday.
The bill was the first part of Gianforte's requirement to lift the statewide mask mandate that has been in place since July. The second part was widespread vaccination of vulnerable people.
By Wednesday, 41,539 Montanans had been been fully vaccinated and 149,263 doses have been administered.
While face coverings have been required in MCPS schools as a matter of administrative procedural rules since the summer, the approved resolution elevates those rules to a district-wide “emergency policy” through the Board of Trustees.
“This has been a big cause of concern for our staff members as we try to distance 28 kids in a room,” said KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, at the meeting. “Making sure that we are in control of that mask policy will definitely be a reason for a sigh of relief.”
Soon after taking office, Gianforte indicated he’d remove the statewide mask mandate in a matter of “weeks, not months.” In anticipation of the rollback, Missoula County’s local health department implemented its own mask mandate, and other localities, like the City of Whitefish, have also put forth local rules around masks.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Ballou said teachers have received some pushback from students and families about having to wear face coverings and the new policy takes any guessing out of what the rules are.
“Seeing the lawsuits come against the county from even businesses in our area was a cause for concern,” she said. “I think the fear is definitely that in other areas and communities where we’ve seen a lifting of mandates, that (pushback) spreads pretty quickly and we want to make sure that we have as many of those mitigation strategies that we can layered to keep families and staff safe.”
The MCPS mask policy was approved unanimously on first reading and will be posted for public comment before a second reading at a future trustee meeting.
The board also voted Tuesday to support a grant application proposed by the City of Missoula for planned improvements to the Westside Park playground at Lowell School.
The city plans to apply for a federal Land & Water Conservation Fund grant for between $400,000 and $500,000 for the playground updates that are part of the Westside Park Master Plan, which was adopted in 2019.
The grant program provides money to tribal, state and local entities to develop and improve public outdoor recreation facilities. The grant requires $100,000 in matching funds from MCPS through 2020 district bond proceeds set aside to support the playground improvements. The remaining matching funds will come from the City of Missoula and other donations and grants of the project.
The Westside Park project is a collaboration between MCPS, Missoula Parks and Recreation, the North Missoula Community Development Corporation and the Northside/Westside neighborhoods. The groups have been raising money since 2019 for improvements to the park adjacent to Lowell Elementary School, which is used by students and some 4,000 residents who live within half a mile, according to the project website.
Improvements include new playground equipment designed by Lowell students, a separate area open to the public during school hours, ADA accessibility and safety updates, as well as a new picnic shelter and multi-use sports courts.
If the grant is approved, MCPS would be required to ensure the playground is used for outdoor space in perpetuity and not allow any encroachment inconsistent with outdoor recreation.
The park structure itself, adjacent to Lowell, is owned by the city, but sits on land owned by Missoula County Public Schools, so the district’s support is needed for approval. The City of Missoula must submit the grant application by March 1.
In addition, trustees approved resolutions calling for a school election on May 4. There are two K-12 trustee positions and two high school trustee positions up for election.
The elementary positions must be filled by candidates who live within the elementary district. The seats are currently held by Trustee Grace Decker and Trustee Nancy Hobbins, who was appointed last year.
The high school positions are in district B, which includes the attendance areas of Bonner and Target Range schools, and district C, which includes the area of Hellgate Elementary. The district B seat is held by Trustee Sharon Sterbis and the district C seat is held by board Chair Marcia Holland.
Candidates must live within the district they’re applying for and the deadline to file is March 25. For more information on district boundaries and how to apply, visit mcpsmt.org/Page/4133.
Lee State Bureau reporter Holly Michels contributed to this story.