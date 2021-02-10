MCPS looks to formalize mask policy in face of statewide mandate removal

In a phone interview Wednesday, Ballou said teachers have received some pushback from students and families about having to wear face coverings and the new policy takes any guessing out of what the rules are.

“Seeing the lawsuits come against the county from even businesses in our area was a cause for concern,” she said. “I think the fear is definitely that in other areas and communities where we’ve seen a lifting of mandates, that (pushback) spreads pretty quickly and we want to make sure that we have as many of those mitigation strategies that we can layered to keep families and staff safe.”

The MCPS mask policy was approved unanimously on first reading and will be posted for public comment before a second reading at a future trustee meeting.

The board also voted Tuesday to support a grant application proposed by the City of Missoula for planned improvements to the Westside Park playground at Lowell School.