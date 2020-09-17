MCPS may have all students in person Nov. 9

In addition, because the district had to also hire new staff for the Online Academy, substitute teachers and applicants who would normally be applying for jobs within the schools are few and far between.

“Under the Hybrid model, with only half the students in schools on any given day, we have been able to manage our staff shortages. However, moving to an everyday model would stretch our staff,” Watson said, adding the district will continue to advertise for and hire staff to fill vacancies within schools.

Prior to the first day of school, parents, teachers and staff expressed concern that MCPS was moving too quickly by returning to in-person learning, even under the Hybrid model, due to case counts still increasing in Missoula County. Thursday saw a record increase of 217 COVID-19 cases in Montana, and the positive count has been increasing in Missoula County this week.

“As staff members, we’re experts in education. We are advocating for a slow, steady, sustainable approach to this return to school,” said KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, at the Aug. 20 special school board meeting.

Paxson Elementary fifth-grade teacher Tamra Reschke asked the school board to move slowly as they move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.