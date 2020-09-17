MCPS may have all students in person Nov. 9

Missoula County Public Schools could have all students back in classrooms, five days a week, as early as Nov. 9, according to a new preliminary schedule released Wednesday.
In a message sent to parents and posted to the district’s website, Superintendent Rob Watson laid out a preliminary schedule for a ramp-up to Phase 2, which calls for all students to return to in-person learning, Monday through Friday, by Nov. 9, not including students attending Missoula Online Academy.
The plan adds an interim phase before reaching Phase 2 called “Hybrid Plus,” which has students learning from home on Mondays like they currently are, and brings all students back to in-person learning Tuesday through Friday.
Currently, students are learning under the Hybrid model, with remote learning Mondays, students with last names starting with A-K in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and students with last names starting with L-Z in person Thursdays and Fridays.
Under the preliminary schedule, K-5 and 6th-8th grade schools would enter the added Hybrid Plus model starting Oct. 12, which is a short week due to parent-teacher conferences. High schools would remain in the current Hybrid model before moving to Phase 2 on Nov. 9.
“We are recommending a transition to Phase 2 on Nov. 9 because our (middle and high school) students will be restarting their schedule rotation in quarter 2 and it will be beneficial for instruction to have all students when we restart that rotation,” Watson said in the message.
The district is recommending Willard Alternative High School move to the Hybrid Plus model on Oct. 5, when it starts a new grading period. Seeley-Swan High School has been operating in Phase 2 since the start of school due to low student numbers.
Regardless of phase, students will remain on the shortened school day schedules through Jan. 22.
Under Phase 2, classroom sizes would inevitably increase, with K-5 class size averages ranging from 16-20 students, grades 6-8 ranging from 21-22 students and high schools ranging from 16-17 students per class at the large schools and 12 at Willard.
Because of the increased class sizes, Watson said social distancing will not be possible under Phase 2.
“With increased student numbers, it will not be possible to maintain 6-ft of physical distancing in our classrooms, so it will be important to follow our other protocols, like wearing face coverings, frequent handwashing and sanitation, and keeping students in cohort groups,” he said.
The transition would also stretch school staffing, which is already experiencing a shortage. MCPS has pulled current staff from several buildings to teach for the Online Academy, and according to the district, due to lack of applicants, in some cases it has been unable to backfill those positions in the schools.
In addition, because the district had to also hire new staff for the Online Academy, substitute teachers and applicants who would normally be applying for jobs within the schools are few and far between.
“Under the Hybrid model, with only half the students in schools on any given day, we have been able to manage our staff shortages. However, moving to an everyday model would stretch our staff,” Watson said, adding the district will continue to advertise for and hire staff to fill vacancies within schools.
Prior to the first day of school, parents, teachers and staff expressed concern that MCPS was moving too quickly by returning to in-person learning, even under the Hybrid model, due to case counts still increasing in Missoula County. Thursday saw a record increase of 217 COVID-19 cases in Montana, and the positive count has been increasing in Missoula County this week.
“As staff members, we’re experts in education. We are advocating for a slow, steady, sustainable approach to this return to school,” said KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, at the Aug. 20 special school board meeting.
Paxson Elementary fifth-grade teacher Tamra Reschke asked the school board to move slowly as they move from Phase 1 to Phase 2.
“Give us time to do a really good job on safety protocols under Phase 1,” she said at the meeting.
Watson’s message notes since the start of school on Aug. 26, the district has seen three cases of COVID-19, all at the high school level.
“I want to honor the request I have heard from many regarding the need to be cautious and consistent in our schedule before making any big changes,” Watson said.
The transition to any new phase is contingent on approval with the Missoula City-County Health Department. Missoula County reported nine new cases Thursday, with 78 total active cases.
The MCPS Board of Trustees will discuss the preliminary schedule at their next meeting on Sept. 22. The schedule will need to be approved by trustees before it becomes official.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.