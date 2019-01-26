The Missoula County Public Schools district is pressing ahead with plans to review and recommend changes to elementary school district boundaries for the 2019-2020 school year.
It has been 13 years since the district reviewed the boundaries. School administrators told the school board that they felt it was time to review elementary school boundaries with construction of all nine elementary buildings drawing to a close this summer.
The district currently has more than 3,726 elementary students, and four of its nine elementary buildings are either at or exceed capacity. Three elementary schools are only at about 75 percent capacity.
“The issue we face is the distribution of the students across our district,” Superintendent Mark Thane said. “The difficulty that creates for families is that if a family moves into a neighborhood where the school is already full, then they essentially get leveled out to a (different) neighborhood school.”
Thane said he hopes that new boundaries will help equalize student distribution and create capacity in schools so that “if somebody moves across the street, we don’t have to bus them somewhere else.”
The district has grown in recent years, causing some schools to experience an influx of students. In the 2013-2014 school year, MCPS had 8,632 K-12 students, according to a new video posted on the MCPS website. This year, the district has 9,182 students and by 2023, they’re projected to be around 9,500 students.
Thane said this boundary review will help the district for the next 10 to 15 years.
Within the past month, the district established an Elementary Boundary Advisory Committee composed of a parent representative from each of the nine elementary schools and some district personnel.
Next week, the committee will begin the process of looking at data and maps and developing guiding principles, which will direct decisions about boundaries. The committee will also discuss the idea of grandfathering in current students and siblings to allow families who have already started in a school to remain there until their child leaves the school.
There will also be a public open house at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Missoula Food Bank to inform parents and the community about how to be engaged in the process.
Following the open house, the committee will process feedback and look at updated demographic information in early February and begin crafting potential boundaries. The committee will hold a second open house in early March to take any additional feedback and tweak recommendations.
They will then hold a third open house in late March, before going to the school board with recommendations in April or early May, at which point they’ll take any additional public comment
If the board decides they want to change the boundaries and accept the recommendations, they will decide how to implement the new changes.
Thane said most of the feedback the district has received from community members has been about whether or not the district will grandfather kids in or move kids in the middle of their elementary schooling.
“Obviously my recommendation would be that we don’t want to be disruptive to students,” Thane said. “We want to be as family friendly as possible so if there’s a way to accomplish grandfathering then I think that’s a recommendation we would make to the school board.”
In addition to the public open houses, families can participate in the process electronically through the use of an online portal, where they can look at maps and respond to questions.
Earlier this fall, the district received more than 1,200 responses to a survey for families. The families indicated a desire for students to attend neighborhood schools that can be accessed by safe walking and biking routes, and for students to remain in their current schools even after boundaries are adjusted.
Additionally, families communicated a desire for the socioeconomic makeup of the school to accurately reflect the socioeconomic range of the entire neighborhood. In initial discussions of boundary reviews at an October school board meeting, MCPS trustee Grace Decker noted that past changes to district boundaries have not always yielded the best results and that some have created disparities among schools.
Families also expressed concerns about school overcrowding and its impact on students, as well as student-teacher ratios, performance on standardized tests, and school culture.
“Any time you look at potential changes, it’s potentially challenging and difficult for families so we want to be as open to parents and engaging as possible,” Thane said.
Thane said the committee does not yet have any designed outcomes at this point other than the intent to consider changes that could help alleviate pressures on schools.
Following the completion of the elementary boundary study, the district will use the new elementary boundaries to inform a review of middle and high school boundaries. At a school board meeting, administrators discussed the potential for the next review to occur in the 2019-2020 school year, once construction is near completion at all MCPS schools.