MCPS offers Lodge interim superintendent job, reconsiders bell schedules

The Missoula County Public Schools board agreed Tuesday to offer a one-year interim superintendent position to Russ Lodge after current Superintendent Rob Watson leaves the job this summer.

All trustees voted in favor of the motion with the exception of Mike Gehl.

Lodge is the assistant superintendent of the district. He intends to retire from MCPS after next year and will not apply for the permanent position.

He has more than 45 years in public education as a teacher and administrator, primarily in the Missoula area.

“I didn’t put my name in lightly. I thought about it. It would, frankly, be easier just to sit in this assistant (superintendent) job, it’d be less stressful,” Lodge said. “But on the other hand, I’ve been in Missoula a long time, I kind of owe it.”

If Lodge accepts the offer, the board will enter into contract negotiations before approving the final contract. The board will also advertise Lodge’s assistant superintendent position to replace him.

If he turns the district down, the board will need to seek support from the Montana School Boards Association to find an interim superintendent, according to board chair Diane Lorenzen.

Gehl encouraged the board to push the decision off “for at least another meeting” to allow more public comment and said that he felt the board was “rushing into this.”

Trustee Grace Decker pointed out that there was public notice ahead of the meeting and the actual hiring of Lodge will not be made permanent until contract negotiations.

“I will also say that throughout the COVID pandemic, I cannot even track the number of things that when they came up the solution was ‘let’s have Russ deal with that,’” Decker said. “He has definitely demonstrated a great grasp of the complexities and relationships that are involved in this district.”

Bell schedule

The board also discussed the alternative bell schedule that the district tried out this school year. The district has experienced some benefits to the modified schedules, as well as its fair share of challenges.

Lodge explained that there were some “unintended consequences” associated with the schedule, particularly with the K-5 grade band, that ultimately “shortened their day” and did not allow for sufficient time for professional development.

There were also scheduling conflicts with high school students when it came to holding jobs after school and participating in extracurricular activities.

“We were in a position where we were at times moving out classrooms or emptying out gyms or having to share locker rooms with other sports teams during the school day,” said Hellgate High School Principal Judson Miller.

“I think there’s a lot of research that talks about how that can be beneficial, but the pragmatic aspect of running until 4 o’clock when everybody else in the state ends at 3 o’clock created a lot of issues,” he continued.

At this time, the administration is recommending to restore the traditional bell schedule used prior to the COVID pandemic with minor adjustments. The board will not take action on the recommendation until its next meeting.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.