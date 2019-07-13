Missoula County Public Schools' "Smart Schools 2020" construction projects to renovate the district's schools are nearing completion, but a few more buildings still need updates.
The district is moving forward with one project to renovate the district administration offices, formerly Missoula College buildings.
The project, estimated to cost just under $6 million, was not funded by the voter-approved $158 million Smart Schools 2020 bonds that voters passed in 2015.
In a board meeting last week, trustees approved funding for the project, with $1.7 million coming from the high school reserves and $4.1 million from the elementary reserves. The reserve funding includes proceeds from the Roosevelt and Homevale property sales, rental proceeds from the Missoula International School and Walla Walla University buildings owned by the district, a permissive (non-voted) levy, and building funds.
Although the project has been in the works for a while, some trustees were at odds Tuesday over how the district will fund the remodel.
Trustee Diane Lorenzen expressed concerns over depleting the district's proceeds from rental property sales and other budgets.
Pat McHugh, the executive director of business and operations for the district, said the district opted to use rental and sale proceeds from district buildings because they've been sitting in the district's account. McHugh also said that taking out a loan would have added interest to the total cost.
Plans to remodel the administration offices have been in the works for some time. CTA Architects completed all of the design work associated with the remodeling, and trustees accepted a bid from Jackson Contractor Group for the construction. The district also had asbestos and any other hazardous materials removed from the building.
However, the district also has maintenance costs for upkeep on other buildings. Lorenzen referenced $1.8 million needed for high school renovations that were identified as a priority in the next one to two years, which the district may have to fund with a permissive levy, increasing costs for taxpayers.
McHugh responded that the funds the district plans to use have been identified for the project for some time and largely are "resources that we've had in our possession for 14 years and in some cases, more" and come from "sources other than taxpayers."
Lorenzen pointed out that she didn't think it was accurate to say the district won't be running a levy.
"This is a permissive levy and if we spend the money we have to fix up the administration building and then go back to the public and say, 'Now we need money for the high schools' — and the fact that it's a permissive levy and they don't have to vote on it doesn't change the fact that we've, in my opinion, mischaracterized the situation," she said.
Trustee Michael Smith said he supported the decision to use the funds identified by the district, and noted that the district has been sitting on some of the funds.
Trustee Grace Decker also said that while she appreciated Lorenzen's notion of trying to be conservative with the cash the district has on hand, she felt it was important to use the cash for the benefit of students and staff, as required by law.
"I think that we have a responsibility not to hold onto cash for the unknown when we have a known cost that we need to resolve," Decker said.
The board ultimately approved the use of the identified elementary and high school reserves to fund the remodel of the administration building, allowing the district to move forward with the project and establishing a timeline for its completion.