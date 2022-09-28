MCPS picks Nebraska firm for superintendent search

Trustees with Missoula County Public Schools selected a Nebraska-based consulting firm to lead the search for a new superintendent.

A board committee that reviewed the proposals from four different firms reached unanimous consensus on Tuesday to hire McPherson & Jacobson, LLC.

“I would say it was a really very strong interview that put them over the top,” said Trustee Keegan Witt. “They were in contention anyways, but great interview and enjoyed the process they laid out that would keep us all very involved in picking a superintendent.”

During the review process, the committee considered the applicants' proposed services, cost to retain them and their interview. Each member of the committee independently scored the consultants, Witt said.

The contract with the consultants is still up for negotiation, but the price will not exceed $27,000.

According to its website, McPherson & Jacobson has been conducting national superintendent searches since 1991 and now has over 125 consultants across the country. They use a five-step process working in conjunction with school boards and other stakeholder groups.

The firm has recently worked with school districts in Wisconsin, Oregon, Colorado, Maryland and others in their searches for a superintendent.

Trustee Koan Mercer said that the applicants were optimistic with the current search timeline.

The last time the district opened up a superintendent search was during the 2018-2019 school year. The board didn’t approve a consultant for the search until late January, and didn’t meet with them until February to discuss the hiring process.

Pat McHugh said that the consultants are looking for dates to meet with the board sometime in October to kick-start the process and develop timelines.

The district is currently being led by interim superintendent Russ Lodge, after former district superintendent Rob Watson left his position at the end of June to take on a new role as executive director of the School Administrators of Montana.