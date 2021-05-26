MCPS plans for traditional school model for fall reopening

The middle schools will begin the day at 7:50 a.m. and end by 2:45 p.m. The start time is earlier than it was prior to the pandemic in an effort to accommodate the later start time for the high school. It is noted on the draft plan that the times will be reassessed at the conclusion of next school year.

“Obviously just looking at that, middle school is probably starting a little bit too early, high school is starting a little bit too late,” Watson said.

The middle school’s early dismissal time for Thursday’s professional development is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Watson explained that busing poses the largest challenge in fine-tuning the start times and that they will likely be reassessed for the 2022-2023 school year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trustees and community members voiced concerns about the early start time for middle schoolers, and how much earlier some students may have to catch the bus.

“My kids have to catch a bus at 7:30 a.m. right now to get to their 8:15 a.m. start times, so I’m just really concerned about 7 a.m. potential bus pickup time for kids on the north and west side,” said a parent who identified herself as Gabrielle during public comment.