MCPS plans for traditional school model for fall reopening

Public high schools in Missoula County will start later in the morning next school year, which will cause an earlier start for middle schools due to transportation issues.
The proposed schedule changes are part of the district’s draft reopening plan for the 2021-2022 academic year, which also includes a common dismissal time for elementary schools.
“Obviously this year was a tough year, but we actually learned a lot and there are some things that we learned that worked out really well,” said Rob Watson, the district’s superintendent, at Tuesday’s board meeting.
All district schools will return to longer school days and experience schedule changes for the upcoming academic year, according to the draft plan.
“I’ll just preface to say that these times are not perfect,” Watson said, adding that the proposed schedule changes will get the district closer to its future goals.
District high schools will start at 8:55 a.m. — 9:40 a.m. on Thursdays — and dismiss at 3:55 p.m.
Elementary schools are expected to start the day at 8:15 a.m. and will all have a common dismissal time of 3:15 p.m. Thursdays will have an early release time at 2:30 p.m. due to staff professional development. It’s also anticipated that lunch will return to the cafeteria rather than being served in individual classrooms.
The middle schools will begin the day at 7:50 a.m. and end by 2:45 p.m. The start time is earlier than it was prior to the pandemic in an effort to accommodate the later start time for the high school. It is noted on the draft plan that the times will be reassessed at the conclusion of next school year.
“Obviously just looking at that, middle school is probably starting a little bit too early, high school is starting a little bit too late,” Watson said.
The middle school’s early dismissal time for Thursday’s professional development is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Watson explained that busing poses the largest challenge in fine-tuning the start times and that they will likely be reassessed for the 2022-2023 school year.
Trustees and community members voiced concerns about the early start time for middle schoolers, and how much earlier some students may have to catch the bus.
“My kids have to catch a bus at 7:30 a.m. right now to get to their 8:15 a.m. start times, so I’m just really concerned about 7 a.m. potential bus pickup time for kids on the north and west side,” said a parent who identified herself as Gabrielle during public comment.
While she’s excited about the later start time for her child in high school, her middle schooler attends C.S. Porter, a school with a wide-reaching boundary. She would appreciate any “creative thinking” to support different start times or busing schedules to support students at C.S. Porter, she said.
The district uses Beach Transportation for its daily bus services, but will explore third-party bus routing software called Transfinder to help inform more efficient routes.
Washington Middle School will return to a traditional schedule where students will transition between all classes, whereas C.S. Porter Middle School and Meadow Hill will pilot a modified block schedule. The modified block schedule will allow students to attend all of their classes each week, but they may only have three or four classes a day.
In 2018, a district committee recommended later start times for high school students citing academic and social/emotional benefits.
Rather than have an early release on Thursdays, the 9:40 a.m. start will allow high schools to accommodate weekly professional development.
These students will also be moving out of the “intensive” block schedule they are currently in and move to a modified block schedule where they will see all seven periods each week. On Monday, Tuesday and Friday, students will transition between all seven periods. On Wednesday students will attend odd periods and even periods will fall on Thursday.
The Missoula Online Academy will continue next year as an option for families and students who prefer that method of instruction and will operate on the same modified block schedule.
The plan also includes guidance for continued COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as frequent hand washing and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. The district will maintain it’s COVID-19 response staff, recovery coordinator and health services supervisor.
The draft reopening plan indicates that the district will operate in Phase 3, a more traditional school model. Administrators and COVID-19 teams will continue to review and revise the plan over the summer based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments.
A final recommendation about the use of face coverings will be made in August. The CDC still recommends universal masking for all individuals while in school.
Current COVID-19 data for Missoula County and district indicators prompted the transition to Phase 3 of the district’s reopening plan, Watson said. The district has been operating in the “green zone” of its COVID-19 indicators, concerning new active cases and exposures, for several weeks now.