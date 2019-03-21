Students attending one of the nine public elementary schools in the county may attend a different school next year, especially if they live within the current attendance boundaries for Jeanette Rankin, Lewis and Clark, Paxson or Rattlesnake elementary schools.
Students at those four schools, which are at or over enrollment capacity, are the most likely to experience a change to the school they attend based on suggestions by a committee tasked with reviewing the current elementary attendance boundaries.
A total of 17 changes, thus far, are being considered by the committee, which reviewed maps of potential boundary adjustments at a Thursday, March 14 meeting.
Missoula County Public Schools is asking families and community members for feedback on the options at a public open house at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Russell Elementary School. At the open house, parents can view the options, ask questions, voice concerns and recommend additional adjustments.
The maps of the potential changes are also available online. Although the options are illustrated on several different maps, each change is being considered independently.
“Part of the reason that there are four separate maps is to help people see the different options,” MCPS spokeswoman Hatton Littman said. “What we don't want people to think is they have to say yes to one of those maps.”
The maps were created by WGM Group, a firm the district hired to assist in the boundary study. WGM Group compiled feedback from the advisory committee and the community, enrollment data, student demographic data and a population and enrollment forecast the district commissioned from McKibben Demographic Research.
At the March 14 meeting, the committee also reviewed a map created by Ben Weiss, Missoula's bicycle/pedestrian program manager, that focused on the bikability and walkability to each school.
The changes on the maps strive to balance out students attending different schools and provide relief to schools that are currently over capacity, with no more than 450-500 students per school.
Currently, Lewis and Clark, Jeannette Rankin, Paxson and Rattlesnake are the district’s most crowded schools, operating at or above 95 percent capacity. Meanwhile, Franklin, Lowell and Russell are operating below 75 percent capacity, with the ability to accept as many as 150 additional students.
The maps also take the McKibben population and enrollment forecast into consideration, which factored in variables such as birth rates and building permits for future housing developments.
The map labeled “Option 1” includes the suggestions to shift a portion of Rattlesnake students to Lowell, Paxson students to Franklin, Lewis and Clark students to both Paxson and Russell, and Jeanette Rankin students to both Russell and Chief Charlo.
The “Option 2” map suggests alternative ways to adjust the boundary lines and send students from Lewis and Clark to Russell, and students from Jeanette Rankin to both Russell and Chief Charlo.
The “Option 3” map reiterates the changes from “Option 2” and includes another option to send students from Jeanette Rankin to Chief Charlo, as well as an option to send Hawthorne students to Franklin.
A fourth map labeled “Additional Potential Change Areas” was created to include feedback from the committee following their March 14 meeting, as well as suggestions from Weiss to improve bikability and walkability. The map also includes suggestions to send a portion of lower Rattlesnake students to Lowell, students from Paxson to Lowell, two options to send students from Lewis and Clark to Paxson, an option to send Russell students to Chief Charlo, and a drastic change to extend the boundaries for Russell and have the school take in over a hundred students from Jeanette Rankin.
Although the changes illustrated by the maps would most impact families in the areas of Jeanette Rankin, Lewis and Clark, Paxson or Rattlesnake, the effects could be felt directly or indirectly by other parts of the community depending on the options that are selected.
The committee ran out of time at its March 14 meeting to discuss the possibility of grandfathering students into the schools they’re currently attending. However, that is still an option the committee will discuss.
Anne Cossit, a WGM Group consultant, said the committee will also discuss any site-specific feedback from the community at its next meeting.
Littman said the district would like as much involvement from the community as possible as the committee approaches the final steps of the process.
Littman said the district has received a consistent amount of feedback from families in the Rattlesnake area, which was added to by confused parents who believed the district had already redrawn boundaries.
The confusion stemmed from parents who thought the district decided to reopen Mount Jumbo School and send Rattlesnake students in grades 3-5 to Mount Jumbo.
Boundary study committee member and Rattlesnake Elementary parent Kristie Scheel said that although the school cleared up the confusion with parents, the incident served as a reminder that some families may not be proactive about becoming involved in the process.
“It became really clear to us that although it’s been communicated, the information was available, people weren’t accessing that information early in the process,” Scheel said in a previous meeting.
Littman said Rattlesnake parents are now very involved. “We are getting a lot of feedback from lower Rattlesnake families who have seen the option to send lower Rattlesnake to Lowell and they’re very concerned about that option,” she said, adding that she’s had at least 10 phone calls or emails with Rattlesnake parents in the previous 36 hours.
Although the district is receiving consistent feedback from Rattlesnake families, they are still waiting to hear from others in the community.
“We have not had, in between the meetings, a lot of feedback from anybody else in the community,” Littman said.
In addition to attending the open house, parents can participate in an online “social pinpointing map” to provide specific feedback on an online map that will be live Friday, March 22.
Following the community open house, WGM Group will incorporate community feedback and draw final maps. The committee will review the new maps at a public meeting on April 4 and then present the final options at a community open house on April 10.
Following a final round of feedback, the committee will present a recommendation to the school board in May.