MCPS reworks schedule, will remain in hybrid model until Nov. 9

After reconsidering a previously approved schedule that would have had students back in school full time on Nov. 9, Missoula County Public Schools trustees approved a motion to instead have students remain in the current hybrid model until at least Nov. 9.
At a special meeting Thursday night, the Board of Trustees first considered a new schedule that had K-8 students moving to a hybrid plus model on Oct. 19, as opposed to Oct. 12, and high schools, besides Seeley Lake, moving to hybrid plus on Nov. 9, as opposed to moving to phase 2 on that date. After Trustee Diane Lorenzen made a motion to withdraw the updated schedule presented by MCPS, Trustee Grace Decker put forth a motion to have all K-12 students remain in the current hybrid model until at least Nov. 9.
The motion passed, with Trustees Jennifer Vogel and Koan Mercer in opposition.
The previous schedule was approved at the Sept. 22 regular board meeting, with Trustees Decker and Wilena Old Person opposing.
“What I trust is our values that say it’s our first job to keep everybody safe,” Decker said Thursday night, adding she thinks cases should be stable or declining before moving to full-time, in-person learning. “I would like to see us have a much clearer metric for making these decisions that’s consistent.”
Prior to the vote, Trustee Vogel said she’s eager to get her kids back to a regular schedule in supporting a return to in-person learning.
“Speaking as a parent of two high school boys, I’m ready to get them back in school as soon as possible,” she said.
Seeley Lake has been in phase 2, which includes all students attending five days a week, since the start of the school year due to low student numbers.
Currently, students are learning under the hybrid model, with remote learning Mondays, students with last names starting with A-K in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and students with last names starting with L-Z in person Thursdays and Fridays. Under the hybrid plus model, students would learn from home on Mondays, and attend school in person Tuesday through Friday.
Similar to the Sept. 22 meeting, public comment centered around the importance of student safety versus providing a high quality education.
While a few argued students are struggling during remote learning days and need to be in the classroom to receive a full education, the vast majority of public comment opposed moving away from the current hybrid model, with teachers and parents in opposition citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and statewide.
Several teachers in the Zoom meeting had the same icon displayed on their screen, which read, “SAFE, SLOW, SUSTAINABLE,” and featured an image of a fist emerging from a pencil.
“We want a slow, safe approach,” said KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association. “And we need to have a plan to backtrack quickly.”
“The idea of 20 plus kids in my room is horrifying,” said Sentinel High School teacher Erika Martin, so much so, that she’s considered a different career.
Some teachers and parents requested MCPS remain in the hybrid model until cases begin to decrease visibly.
“When we enrolled our students in the hybrid model, we were told that moving forward would be based on cases decreasing,” said Julie Gilbertson-Day, who has two students in grades K-8. “That’s not what you’re doing.”
Nicholas Shepherd, an MCPS parent and a teacher at C.S. Porter Middle School, said he’s part of a cohort of teachers who support bringing students back to in-person learning full time.
“My kids need more support,” he said, adding MCPS should listen to health professionals, citing the group of local pediatricians that spoke on Sept. 22 in support of a return to in-person learning. “They overwhelmingly say it’s more important for the health of students to be in school. There are teachers in the district, and I don’t think we’re being heard, that we are anxious and waiting and hoping that we can get kids in school on an everyday basis.”
Since the Sept. 22 meeting, cases have continued to spike, hitting a new high Thursday, with 429 new cases added. The previous record was set Wednesday, with 348 cases. Gov. Steve Bullock and doctors in Helena and Bozeman on Wednesday raised alarm over trends they said could put hospitals over capacity.
“It’s not that we’re overstressed right now, but our hospitals are certainly busy and this puts us in an especially difficult position as we move into cold and flu season,” Bullock said.
During the board meeting Thursday night, Cindy Farr, with the Missoula City-County Health Department, said local Missoula hospitals are getting worried about capacities as well.
“We’ve definitely started seeing an increase in the number of hospitalizations we’re seeing, not only in our county, but in surrounding counties that utilize our hospital system for care,” Farr said. “They're definitely getting busier. They are having internal discussions about at what point they need to start pulling back from doing elective procedures.”
There are currently 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staff associated with in-person learning at MCPS schools, said Superintendent Rob Watson. A majority of the cases are affiliated with MCPS high schools.
Watson reinforced that the return schedule can continue to be readjusted if needed going forward.
Also at the meeting, trustees voted to approve the lease of a portion of Mount Jumbo Elementary school for use by the Missoula YMCA as a child care facility.
