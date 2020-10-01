MCPS reworks schedule, will remain in hybrid model until Nov. 9

Prior to the vote, Trustee Vogel said she’s eager to get her kids back to a regular schedule in supporting a return to in-person learning.

“Speaking as a parent of two high school boys, I’m ready to get them back in school as soon as possible,” she said.

Seeley Lake has been in phase 2, which includes all students attending five days a week, since the start of the school year due to low student numbers.

Currently, students are learning under the hybrid model, with remote learning Mondays, students with last names starting with A-K in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and students with last names starting with L-Z in person Thursdays and Fridays. Under the hybrid plus model, students would learn from home on Mondays, and attend school in person Tuesday through Friday.

Similar to the Sept. 22 meeting, public comment centered around the importance of student safety versus providing a high quality education.

While a few argued students are struggling during remote learning days and need to be in the classroom to receive a full education, the vast majority of public comment opposed moving away from the current hybrid model, with teachers and parents in opposition citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and statewide.