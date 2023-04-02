There are more than 80,000 students participating in FIRST Robotics Competition events worldwide among 3,000 teams in 26 different countries, hoping to qualify for the world championship in Houston this spring. Missoula County Public Schools’ team likes its odds.

As one of two high school robotics teams in Montana, Missoula’s robot masters have to travel across state lines to compete in regional qualifying events. Typically, they only travel to one event a year. This spring they’re doubling their chances by competing in North Dakota and Idaho.

“It’s the most competitive thing I’ve ever done," said Tim Walters, a senior at Sentinel High School and the team’s leader. "I’ve also wrestled and done some other sports. (Robotics is) very intense, but it’s some of the most fun I’ve ever had.”

After placing 7th overall out of 50 teams at a competition in North Dakota in early March, Missoula's team spent this week fine-tuning their robot and making adjustments to set themselves apart from other teams.

“Idaho has a bunch of teams, Washington has a bunch of teams,” said Brian Boot, an industrial arts teacher at Sentinel who has coached the team for the last three years.“So us being isolated does give us some hurdles as far as that goes.”

The high school robotics team previously punched their ticket to Houston in 2020 after winning the Chairman’s Award at a regional event. Unfortunately, the championship got sidelined by the COVID pandemic.

This year, the team is determined not to let opportunity pass by, despite some new challenges. Last semester, the team had to relocate its workspace after a portion of Sentinel’s roof caved in. Now, they utilize three different spaces on the school’s campus.

“One of the big reasons I keep coming back is I like to see the growth of the students,” Boot said. “I like showing them how to fail successfully, learn from adversity and how to cooperate with each other.”

Adaptive problem-solving and collaboration come in handy at robotics competitions, where teams have to make changes to their robot in minutes in between rounds and receive higher marks based on their “cooperation” and “gracious professionalism” with other teams.

During competitions, each team’s robot must complete tasks by placing balls into goals and stacking cones while maneuvering through other obstacles on a playing field about half the size of a basketball court. The teams all get a set of standard parts and may buy or fabricate specialized parts. The game and its tasks change every year.

In the three years that Boot has led the team in Missoula, he’s seen the number of participants double. This year started with more than 50 members, and 22 have met the team’s requirements to be able to travel for competitions by maintaining good grades, completing community service and fundraising. Students on the team can earn varsity letters.

“These students are incredibly dedicated,” Boot said. “These students are going to be the ones that are going to be our leaders in the future.”

Outside of learning practical skills related to science, technology, engineering and math, students participating with the team also develop strong skills for communicating, leadership, business and public speaking. In order to pay for registration fees, travel expenses and materials to build their robot, the Missoula team raised more than $50,000.

“I think that all of these opportunities can really help push the team to better success,” said Quynh McKelvey-Pham, a junior at Hellgate High School. “I think everyone should be on the robotics team, personally. It teaches you how to be a better person. It also teaches you how to be a better member of the workforce.”

That is especially true for Walters, who works at Cushing Terrell, an architecture, design and engineering firm in Missoula. Walters was originally recruited as an intern earlier in high school by Alan Bronec, who has mentored the high school robotics team since its inception 14 years ago and is a director of electrical engineering at Cushing Terrell.

“I interned there for a summer and I’ve been working with them ever since,” Walters said. “That was an incredible opportunity that only really existed because of robotics. Just based off of my experience, the skills I gained in robotics were able to transfer just seamlessly into the professional world.”

During this legislative session students with the team traveled to Helena to lobby for FIRST Robotics to be recognized throughout the state as a career and technical student organization, which would allow teams in Montana to receive more financial support and hopefully foster the development of more teams in the state.

House Bill 382, introduced by Greg Oblander, a Republican representative from Billings, seeks to strengthen career and technical student organizations by providing base funding distributed by the Office of Public Instruction.

“If we were able to secure the funding as part of that, we would be able to spread robotics throughout Montana,” Walters said. “I know of some other places that want to start FIRST teams, but it’s pretty expensive upfront and you have to have mentors that are willing to put in a lot of time to start the team and foster that community.”