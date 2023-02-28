The Missoula County Public Schools board will interview one person in its second attempt at a superintendent search this school year.

The trustees unanimously voted to schedule an interview with Micah Hill, who is currently the superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools. His interview will be held on Tuesday, March 7.

Hill transitioned from principal of Glacier High School in Kalispell to serve as the district’s superintendent of schools after Mark Flatau retired in 2020. He was named Superintendent of the Year for the Northwest Region by the Northwest Montana Association of School Superintendents in 2021.

Hill was selected from a pool of nine candidates after the board rejected another slate of candidates earlier this month.

The board unanimously voted to reopen its search for a superintendent in early February after its first attempt was deemed “unsuccessful” by trustees. The first search produced 14 total applicants.

None of the three candidates interviewed in January had led a district the size of MCPS. Trustee Nancy Hobbins said that the district doesn’t “have the time to let somebody get to know this district and get to know our students and our staff.”

“We want somebody who was ready to hit the ground running,” Hobbins continued on Feb. 7. “While these candidates definitely have a lot of great experience, they don’t have the experience running a district this size. That’s why we think it was an unsuccessful search.”

Earlier this school year, the board selected the Nebraska-based consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC to spearhead the search after former superintendent Rob Watson departed the district last summer to take on a new role as executive director of School Administrators of Montana. Russ Lodge, who previously served as assistant superintendent, currently serves as interim superintendent.

Trustees made no further comments on the new candidate after announcing his name at Tuesday's meeting.