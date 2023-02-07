After an “unsuccessful” first go-around, the Missoula County Public Schools board unanimously voted to reopen the search a superintendent.

The board met in executive session Tuesday evening for just over an hour to discuss the finalists interviewed last week. The board interviewed Lolo superintendent Dale Olinger, Lewistown superintendent Thom Peck and University of Montana budget analyst Candace Roush last week. The board thanked the district and candidates for their efforts during the search.

“No one candidate from this pool had everything that we need at MCPS,” said Trustee Jeff Avgeris.

None of the candidates have led a district the size of MCPS. Trustee Nancy Hobbins said that the district doesn’t “have the time to let somebody get to know this district and to get to know our students and our staff.”

“We want somebody who was ready to hit the ground running,” Hobbins continued. “While these candidates definitely have a lot of great experience, they don’t have the experience running a district this size. That’s why we think it was an unsuccessful search.”

Trustee Meg Witcher motioned to reopen the search to a public search for 10 days, which was supported by the board.

Trustee Grace Decker thanked the community for their involvement in the original search and hopes they will maintain their interest moving forward.

Doug Rossberg, who is a vice president with the Missoula Education Association and an instruction coach with the district, thanked the board for their thoughtful consideration. Among the union members he represents, he said a majority of their members “felt the exact same way.”

Carleen Hathaway, the president of Merged Missoula Classified Employees Organization, said that her members also wanted the search to reopen, according to internal polls and collected feedback.

“We understand how arduous this process is, but we also greatly respect the feeling that the right candidate has not been found at this time,” Hathaway said. “Though each had their own redeeming qualities, we felt that none of them stood out as a viable choice to guide a district of this size and caliber.”

The board picked the Nebraska-based consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC to spearhead the search after former superintendent Rob Watson departed the district last summer to take on a new role as executive director of School Administrators of Montana. Russ Lodge, who previously served as assistant superintendent, currently serves as interim superintendent.

The consultants accepted applications for about a month and a half and led meetings with 27 local stakeholder groups, including two community forums, to inform their search. The board selected Olinger, Peck and Roush as finalists from a pool of 14 applicants.

At a community forum held at Sentinel High School in November, consistency, building robust community connections and creative problem-solving were top of mind when it came to expectations for the next superintendent.

However, board Chair Wilena Old Person said after interviews with the candidates last week, she wanted to see more student involvement in the process.

“I did ask our student trustees some questions too about our candidates and stuff so I really value their leadership,” Old Person said. “But that’s one area I wish we were able to get more.”

While Old Person said she feels the board was thorough while reviewing the candidates, she recognized that the position was a “step up” for the finalists, none of whom have leadership experience in a district the size of MCPS.

Additionally, she wished there would have been more applicants for the position for the board’s consideration. She speculated that the pay-scale the district can support prevented other candidates from applying.

“I wish we would have seen more,” Old Person said. "I felt like the pool was lacking. But I think that’s just something that’s happening nationwide.”