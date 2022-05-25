MCPS seats new trustees, supports child care plan

Missoula County Public Schools issued support for a pilot child care program and welcomed newly elected trustees to the board on Tuesday night after canvassing recent election results.

MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson recognized Board Chair Diane Lorenzen, Ann Wake, Vicki McDonald and Michael Gehl as outgoing trustees. They served a combined 25 years on the board.

“Diane has a big heart, especially for kids, and has been a strong advocate for the underserved or those who might feel left out,” Watson said. "I’ve appreciated Diane’s ability to look at the big picture and provide another perspective and she’s helped all of us see everything from a different viewpoint."

The outgoing trustees' seats were swiftly filled as six board members were sworn into their elected positions including Karen Sherman, Arlene Walker-Andrews, Meg Whicher, Keegan Witt, Rob Woelich and incumbent Wilena Old Person.

During board reorganization, trustees unanimously appointed Old Person to serve as the new board chair. Old Person previously served as a vice chair for the elementary district.

“Thank you for the nomination and the votes,” Old Person said. "I’m really excited for this role, I’ve had great mentors in Diane and (former board chair) Marcia (Holland) before her so I’m super excited for this opportunity."

Board members unanimously appointed trustee Nancy Hobbins to serve as the new vice chair for the elementary district. Trustee Walker-Andrews was unanimously approved by trustees to serve as both the vice chair for the high school district as well as the board’s representative for the Montana School Board Association.

Pat McHugh, executive director of business and operations, was unanimously selected to serve as the board’s clerk for the next year. Board members also appointed Russ Lodge to serve as the board’s grants designee for the next school year. Lodge is currently an assistant superintendent for MCPS and will be the district’s interim superintendent next school year, replacing Watson.

Cold Springs child care project

In an effort to address the child care challenges that many families in Missoula County are currently experiencing, the board unanimously issued its support to rent 10 classrooms at Cold Springs Elementary for a pilot project through United Way of Missoula County. Trustee Grace Decker abstained from voting because she is closely involved with crafting the proposal through United Way.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is accepting proposals through June 10 to award funding up to $1 million each to 15-20 different projects that would expand child care opportunities in their community.

The proposal by the United Way of Missoula County would expand child care capacity and create a structure that would allow priority access for the employees of participating organizations.

If the United Way is awarded the funding, the money would be used to fund renovations to Cold Springs as well as the hiring of a project manager and other professional services.

“As the project develops, we’ll be back talking to you as a board to discuss the terms of the lease,” McHugh said.

Earlier this month, child care providers in Missoula rallied for equitable child care in a national day of action called “A Day Without Child Care.” Their goals were to raise awareness throughout the community about the myriad of challenges facing child care in terms of access and resources.

“Child care access has been an increasing concern for some of our teachers and we know that we love when teachers are part of our community and this is a great step in making sure that we can attract and retain some amazing educators in our system,” said KaCee Ballou, the president of the Missoula Education Association.

Paxson Spanish program

The board also heard from 30 parents and students during public comment issuing their concerns of the future of the Spanish dual language immersion program at Paxson Elementary.

The commenters claimed that the district’s decision to largely scale back the scope of the program was done so without input from parents or students. Many asked for the board to intervene and reconsider the decision by administrators.

Many of the elementary school students who spoke made their remarks in Spanish and then translated their remarks in English and noted that the program is the highlight of their day, and that it is academically challenging and engaging.

