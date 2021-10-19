MCPS seeking judges for speech and debate tournament

Missoula County Public Schools is seeking a large number of volunteer judges for the speech and debate tournament in Missoula on Nov. 12-13.

The tournament will be held at Sentinel High School (speech) and Big Sky High School (debate), and will include schools from throughout western Montana, including AA and ABC schools.

Volunteers can sign up to judge either debate or speech rounds, and variety of different times are available.

Tournament organizers are also seeking donations of food for the tournament.

To sign up as a judge, fill out the form at this link: //forms.gle/viXLAwa63qAi6gmU9.

To donate food or ask for more information, contact Sentinel High School Speech and Debate Head Coach Kristy Bixler at 406-728-2400, ext. 7668 or kbixler@mcpsmt.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0