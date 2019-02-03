In Missoula, it’s possible for kids to live across the street from a public school but have to ride a bus to another public school across town.
The city’s increasing population has resulted in overcrowding in some schools. About 14 percent of the district’s elementary students currently attend a school outside their neighborhood.
"I know that some people move to our neighborhood and their children can't attend Lewis and Clark because it's so full," said Sarah White, a Lewis and Clark parent. "I'm interested in there being an equitable distribution of students and also students having that neighborhood school experience."
A committee studying elementary attendance boundaries for Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) discussed priorities and guidelines for suggesting boundary changes during the group’s first meeting Wednesday, which was followed by a community open house Thursday.
The meeting and the open house are both early steps the district is taking to rethink and ultimately redraw elementary attendance boundaries.
The advisory committee, composed of parent representatives from each school and MCPS staff, is considering how they can re-balance the district’s growing student population, and plan for the future.
At the Wednesday meeting, the committee discussed guiding principals and criteria to drive their decisions, as well as policies to reduce potentially negative impacts on students.
The guiding principles included ensuring that schools are sized to support three to six teachers per grade, that schools are geographically dispersed and flexible to enrollment changes, that boundaries support walking and bicycling to school, that schools are located in areas with diversified housing options, and that the value of neighborhood schools is maintained.
The committee also discussed additional criteria, including transportation goals in regard to busing logistics and costs, with a specific focus on avoiding busing that takes a student more than 20 minutes one-way.
The criteria also emphasized equity among schools in regard to the socioeconomic mix, student achievement and special programs without excessive busing.
Shirley Lindburg, the district’s English language learning coordinator, works with refugee students and families who recently moved and resettled in Missoula. Lindburg said families often move around in an effort to find affordable housing and day care. She said that while diversity is important, she feels it’s more important to consider the individual needs of the students, noting that it may be more beneficial for some students to attend schools with more English language learning support.
The criteria also called for consideration of the effect of elementary boundaries on middle school placements. MCPS Superintendent Mark Thane advised committee members that while it’s important to consider middle school placement, it shouldn’t drive decisions about elementary boundaries.
The committee will continue to work with design and planning firm WGM to review data, review community feedback and draw potential maps to present to the board of trustees in late February.
A community discussion
At a community open house Thursday night, families viewed maps of the existing boundaries and talked with school administrators and committee members.
“A lot of people just don't know where we’re at in the process,” said Anne Cossitt, a WGM consultant hired by MCPS to help guide the study. “They think the boundaries have already been done so they’re surprised that we're not there.”
Frank Coulter, a parent of a child at Lewis and Clark, attended the meeting to become more informed of the process.
“I mostly just want to make sure that my kid who is there can keep going there,” Coulter said. “Then we have another kid who is going to start kindergarten in a couple years and I'd like them to be at the same school.”
Coulter and his wife moved to the Lewis and Clark neighborhood so their kids could attend that school. Coulter thinks it’s unlikely that the boundary changes would affect his family, but he noted how it could be upsetting for other families who moved to neighborhoods so their children could attend certain schools.
Lewis and Clark, Jeannette Rankin, Paxson and Rattlesnake are the district’s most crowded schools, operating at or above 95 percent capacity. Meanwhile, Franklin, Lowell and Russell are operating below 75 percent capacity, with the ability to accept as many as 150 additional students.
Gabrielle Sather-Olson, a Lowell parent on the advisory committee, noted that the stakes aren’t that high for her family. Sather-Olson is more interested in the effects of boundaries on title funding and how elementary schools feed into middle schools.
“Lowell, Hawthorne and Franklin all go to Porter (middle school) and I think part of that is the title funding because those are the title schools and to maintain it, they send them all to Porter,” Sather-Olson said. “I totally understand the need to maintain title funding but it also makes that school a lot of high-needs students.”
Sather-Olson also noted that in addition to socioeconomic considerations, each school offers different programs such as Spanish immersion or International Baccalaureate programs.
“We really want to value neighborhood schools but ideally, all of our schools should be welcoming other students and also, all of our schools should be equally desirable,” Sather-Olson said.
Wilena Old Person, an advisory committee member and the mother of three boys at Russell, said it's important for her to be a part of the committee to increase Native representation and have a voice in the process.
“I'm trying to make it so that my boys have less of that impact of racism in your face,” Old Person said, adding that many Native students prefer to attend the same schools as their peers who share cultural values.
“If you look at the numbers of where all the Native students are, Lewis and Clark is No. 1 because all of the Native students living with parents in University Village attend Lewis and Clark,” Old Person said. “They’re one of the fuller schools at capacity so students will have to go elsewhere.”
Old Person also said some parents don’t have a vehicle and she hopes she can encourage decisions that ensure that children can attend schools in their neighborhood without having to travel far.
Cossitt said travel, traffic and busing are concerns for many parents.
At the open house, parents shared those and other questions on sheets of paper that they taped to the wall. The messages included things like “Sentinel parking and traffic on Bancroft,” “Lewis and Clark kids on north end should go to Paxson,” “Watch demographic distribution of economic groups (Franklin, Hawthorne, Lowell),” and “When will the proposal maps be available?”
Parents who were unable to attend the open house still have the opportunity to provide feedback through an online social mapping tool the district launched Thursday.
More information about the boundary study, an interactive social feedback map and the dates of future meetings can be found by visiting the district’s website at mcpsmt.org and clicking on an icon that reads “Elementary Attendance Boundary Study.”