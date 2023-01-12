 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCPS seeks judges for speech and debate tournament

Collin Baker (copy)

Collin Baker from Sentinel High School in Missoula speaks during student Congress at the Western Montana National Speech and Debate Qualifier tournament in Helena in 2020.

 Tom Kuglin

Missoula County Public Schools is recruiting volunteers to serve as judges for its upcoming speech and debate tournament in Missoula.

Set for Feb. 10-11 at Sentinel High School, the 2023 Speech and Debate National Qualifying Tournament (NSDA West) will include three rounds on Friday and four rounds on Saturday, according to a press release

A large number of judges are needed and a variety of time slots are available. To sign up, fill out the form at tinyurl.com/25ptndu9. An optional, informational clinic for judges is scheduled for Feb. 8 from 6-7 p.m. in the Sentinel High School Commons and Cafeteria. 

For more information, contact Sentinel High School Speech and Debate Head Coach Kristy Bixler at 406-728-2400, ext. 7511 or kbixler@mcpsmt.org.

