MCPS sees COVID spike, stress on staffing

As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate countywide, Missoula County Public Schools has seen its own spike in positive cases and close contacts, exacerbating an already stressed staffing situation.
“What we’ve seen in the past week … as we’ve seen a spike in the county with cases, we’ve also experienced a spike in our buildings,” said Vinny Giammona, MCPS COVID coordinator, at a Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night.
The district added 21 cases last week, between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, and reported 16 active cases as of Monday, up from 11 the week before, and 113 close contacts. In all, MCPS has seen more than 100 cases since the start of the school year.
Over the past few weeks, the district implemented its own contact tracing in coordination with the Missoula City-County Health Department to help mitigate transmission within the schools.
But a spike within MCPS buildings is not solely to blame for increased staffing shortages. As the health department conducts its own contact tracing in the midst of increasing cases, MCPS has seen more and more staff identified as close contacts because of interactions outside of school buildings as well.
“Over the past five to seven days, there has been an increase in staff that have been identified as close contacts and not necessarily because of positive cases in our buildings, but just because of our being connected to a larger community that’s seeing a spike,” Giammona said.
As more close contacts have been identified, more teachers and staff have had to quarantine, which has caused concern for administrators.
“We’ve had some challenging conversations over the past several days, talking about closing programs for an indefinite period of time, closing a building … “ Giammona said, adding over the coming weeks, the pandemic will test and stress MCPS systems.
Superintendent Rob Watson said some of those decisions have to be made fairly quickly, without advance notice to the community, adding teachers are stretched particularly thin in grades K-5.
“There are definitely discussions on what the tipping point is,” he said, adding he’s working closely with building principals to see where they’re at on a day-to-day basis.
The district’s COVID Task Force is also meeting regularly, working to identify a model to guide decision-making on moving between in-person, hybrid and remote learning structures.
At the meeting, Watson asked the trustees for feedback on what factors should be considered, such as incidence and test positivity rates, active case counts and local hospital capacities.
One model the district is considering was produced by Harvard and recommends an incidence rate of less than 25 new cases per day per 100,000 people to move students out of fully remote learning. MCPS is already in a hybrid model, with students learning in person two days a week.
Missoula County’s current incidence rate is at 65 new cases per day per 100,000 people as of Wednesday, and Watson acknowledged the community is currently not meeting the Harvard model’s standard for having students in hybrid learning.
While he said no one on the task force wants to move to fully remote learning, “ … if things become a lot worse in the next weeks or months, we may have to look at a more restrictive approach.”
In response to mounting requests from parents, the superintendent also announced MCPS expects to be able to continue the Missoula Online Academy for the second semester of the school year, but they may have to implement enrollment restrictions.
“We have money in the CARES Act to sustain the MOA, but unfortunately we can’t necessarily grow it — there’s not teachers out there to hire in the MOA,” Watson said. “If we see a large increase in students that want to go into the Online Academy, we don’t have the staffing for that, so we may have to put limits on that.”
He also pointed out some students might want to leave the MOA for in-person learning.
“It might be a wash in terms of kids leaving and going in,” he said, adding they’ll be working on setting up an enrollment process over the next few weeks.
The MCPS COVID Task Force is expected to present a recommended model for decision-making at the next Board of Trustees meeting, set for Thursday, Nov. 19.
