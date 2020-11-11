MCPS sees COVID spike, stress on staffing

Missoula County’s current incidence rate is at 65 new cases per day per 100,000 people as of Wednesday, and Watson acknowledged the community is currently not meeting the Harvard model’s standard for having students in hybrid learning.

While he said no one on the task force wants to move to fully remote learning, “ … if things become a lot worse in the next weeks or months, we may have to look at a more restrictive approach.”

In response to mounting requests from parents, the superintendent also announced MCPS expects to be able to continue the Missoula Online Academy for the second semester of the school year, but they may have to implement enrollment restrictions.

“We have money in the CARES Act to sustain the MOA, but unfortunately we can’t necessarily grow it — there’s not teachers out there to hire in the MOA,” Watson said. “If we see a large increase in students that want to go into the Online Academy, we don’t have the staffing for that, so we may have to put limits on that.”

He also pointed out some students might want to leave the MOA for in-person learning.

“It might be a wash in terms of kids leaving and going in,” he said, adding they’ll be working on setting up an enrollment process over the next few weeks.

The MCPS COVID Task Force is expected to present a recommended model for decision-making at the next Board of Trustees meeting, set for Thursday, Nov. 19.

