MCPS shares COVID data online, case count doubles since beginning of month

Watson said the data was finalized Sunday and there have been new cases within the district since. Those numbers will be reflected in this coming Sunday’s update.

No action was taken regarding the current plan for keeping students in the hybrid model through at least Nov. 9, which was approved at a special board meeting on Oct. 1. At the same meeting, trustees requested data to show how MCPS students are doing academically under the current hybrid model, where students learn in-person two days a week and work remotely the remaining three.

On Tuesday, Amy Shattuck, federal programs director for MCPS, presented data from STAR 360 assessments that gave a snapshot of how academically proficient students were entering the school year last fall as compared to this fall. While the data generally showed students at a similar proficiency level this year as last year, Shattuck said the STAR data that comes this January will be more telling as to how successful the hybrid model has been. STAR 360 is a test given three times a year to assess early literacy, reading and math.