MCPS shares COVID data online, case count doubles since beginning of month

Since the start of October, Missoula County Public Schools has seen its total cases double, with a majority of positives coming from activities outside of school.
At a Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Rob Watson provided updated COVID-19 data, which showed 41 confirmed cases within MCPS students or staff associated with in-person learning since the start of school, up from 20 cases since the start of school that were reported at the last board meeting on Oct. 1. Twelve of those cases are estimated to be currently active, including six students and six staff members, and the district reported around 100 close contacts.
The information will be updated weekly, Watson said, and is available on the MCPS website. The district is also now tracking the method of transmission, which indicates how MCPS students and staff are contracting the virus.
“Through investigation and interviews … we estimate about 17% of cases are caused by transmission through school activities ... and 81% through transmission outside of school,” he said, adding 2% are unknown.
COVID has hit Sentinel High School the hardest, with 13 student cases and two staff cases since the start of school. In total, 26 students and 15 staff members throughout the district have tested positive for coronavirus.
Watson said the data was finalized Sunday and there have been new cases within the district since. Those numbers will be reflected in this coming Sunday’s update.
No action was taken regarding the current plan for keeping students in the hybrid model through at least Nov. 9, which was approved at a special board meeting on Oct. 1. At the same meeting, trustees requested data to show how MCPS students are doing academically under the current hybrid model, where students learn in-person two days a week and work remotely the remaining three.
On Tuesday, Amy Shattuck, federal programs director for MCPS, presented data from STAR 360 assessments that gave a snapshot of how academically proficient students were entering the school year last fall as compared to this fall. While the data generally showed students at a similar proficiency level this year as last year, Shattuck said the STAR data that comes this January will be more telling as to how successful the hybrid model has been. STAR 360 is a test given three times a year to assess early literacy, reading and math.
While students look to be keeping up academically, Virginia Haines, MCPS special education director, expressed concern about a drop in mental health services being used by students across the district, including a drop in the number of students using services as well as the amount of time they’re spending with mental health professionals.
MCPS needs to make sure “we’re accessing those students who need these services … and being thoughtful and creative on how we can provide extended services to students,” she said.
The district is also still looking into ways to get school meals, which are free for all, to more students, with Watson indicating MCPS has provided 25,748 fewer lunches this year as compared to last year during the month of September.
Trustees also approved an environmental review checklist that will allow MCPS to be reimbursed for a nearly complete replacement of the plumbing system at Seeley Swan High School. The district recently received a $400,712 grant from the state-funded Delivering Local Assistance Program for the work, which replaces existing copper piping with modern piping to reduce lead content to below required limits in the school’s potable water system.
In addition, a special meeting was set for Oct. 22 to interview candidates for the vacant trustee position left by Michael Smith, who resigned on Sept. 1.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.