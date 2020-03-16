MCPS shuts schools; meals available for kids

Following a directive from Gov. Steve Bullock, Missoula County Public Schools announced all of the districts' schools will remain closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.
As the district works to create longer-term plans, students can still receive meals this week through the Missoula Food Bank.
“We understand that school closure can be a hardship for our students and families. We will be working during spring break to develop plans for access to our school lunch program as well as other critical student services during the closure. We will have plans in place by March 23,” noted Superintendent Rob Watson in a press release.
Some day care centers in Missoula have announced closures; at this point, those decisions are up to the individual providers.
As part of the closure, all sports practices, driver’s education programs and Life Long Learning Center programs and classes are suspended. Those cancellations include all activities or practices that were planned over spring break, which was scheduled March 16 to 20. All of these activities as well as other school related activities will be suspended at least through Friday, March 27.
The announcement by Missoula County Public Schools came after Bullock issued the statewide directive on Sunday. The closure of MCPS schools may be extended based on guidance from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and/or the Governor’s office.
The district's COVID-19 response team is meeting on Monday and will share updates with staff, parents and the community. As they work to create longer-term plans, students can still receive meals through the Missoula Food Bank, which will have these sites open during the district's scheduled spring break this week:
- Travois Village: Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday
- Futura Mobile Homes: Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m., Monday to Friday EmPower Place at the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center:
- Breakfast: 9:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday & Friday
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
- Supper: 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday & Thursday only
The district is also postponing, rescheduling or canceling several post-spring-break activities. The ACT test to be given to all Juniors on March 24 will need to be rescheduled.
The District Music Festival in the first week of April will likely be canceled, although the district is still waiting for the final word from the Montana High School Association, according to the press release.
The district directed parents and families to ask their principal questions about specific activities at their school.
For the next eight weeks, from now until May 8, MCPS will also be canceling or postponing any school event that exceeds 50 or more people, as well as any event that may be smaller than 50, but includes members of our community interacting with students/staff at the event, following new guidelines released Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Exceptions to those cancellations include any event that is essential to the function of the school, such as the school lunch program or the after school care programs at the district's K5 schools.
If you have medical questions about COVID-19, please contact your health care provider or the Missoula City County Health Department at 258-INFO (258-4636).