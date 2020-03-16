MCPS shuts schools; meals available for kids

Following a directive from Gov. Steve Bullock, Missoula County Public Schools announced all of the districts' schools will remain closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27.

As the district works to create longer-term plans, students can still receive meals this week through the Missoula Food Bank.

“We understand that school closure can be a hardship for our students and families. We will be working during spring break to develop plans for access to our school lunch program as well as other critical student services during the closure. We will have plans in place by March 23,” noted Superintendent Rob Watson in a press release.

Some day care centers in Missoula have announced closures; at this point, those decisions are up to the individual providers.