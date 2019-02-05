Missoula County Public Schools trustees struggled at Tuesday night's board meeting to establish a timeline to guide the search for a new superintendent.
Trustees considered potential dates to accept applications, interview and select candidates in time for their goal of May 1.
The board is in a time crunch to find a new superintendent to replace Mark Thane following his retirement at the end of the current school year.
Thane's contract goes until June 30 but elections for the school board take place in May. Five of the 11 trustee positions are up for election in May.
"There's the potential for having an almost new board who hasn't been through this process making the decision, which means we would probably need to start over," MCPS board chair Marcia Holland said.
The district is working with an executive search firm called Ray and Associates Inc., which will be paid $20,000 to help streamline the process and sift through potential candidates. That amount does not include interview costs for the candidates.
Representatives from the search firm attended the meeting Tuesday to discuss the services they will provide.
In the first step of the process, the firm will help the district affirm the qualities they would like in a superintendent through focus groups and an online survey.
The online survey will be open to the public and allow students, staff, parents and community members to share their thoughts.
Jim Hager, a search associate for Ray and Associates, said the survey will contain 33 different qualities of the ideal candidate, which will be narrowed down to the top 10 qualities based on responses.
"With this info, as well as the focus group info, that's material Ray and Associates will use as they whittle down applicants," Hager said.
The time crunch stems from the need to gather community input via the survey, which will be open from Feb. 12 to March 12. Ray and Associates will then use the top qualities identified in the survey to sift through applicants and come up with a group of qualified candidates for the board to consider for interviews.
Representatives from Ray and Associates will visit Missoula again for two days in early April, during which time they will present qualified candidates to the board. Following their presentation of candidates, the board faces a slim turnaround of potentially one week to review resumes and identify the candidates they would like to interview.
The interviews would need to take place within another week, in addition to allowing time for a public meeting and a final visit from the top candidate to meet community members.
Trustees discussed in detail potential dates, taking into account regular board meetings, individual schedules and realistic deadlines for in-person visits.
Holland, the board chair, said that she and Pat McHugh, the director of business and operations for MCPS, would work with Ray and Associates to come up with a final timeline to present at the next board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 12.