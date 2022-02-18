MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson to leave district

Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson will leave the district at the end of the school year, he wrote in an email to staff on Friday.

"It is with mixed emotions that I share this decision with you today," Watson wrote in the email. "My time with MCPS, including my former time as a principal, has been some of the most rewarding of my 29 years in public education. I will leave with many happy memories and proud to have served with each of you."

Watson said he will be leaving his position on June 30 to take the role as the executive director of School Administrators of Montana, an organization that advocates for public education.

"I am thankful for this opportunity as I will be able to represent public educators across our great state," Watson wrote.

Watson came to the Missoula County Public Schools in 2019 following Mark Thane's retirement. Watson was the Bozeman School District superintendent from 2012 to 2019 and was principal at Bozeman High School from 2009 to 2012.

He was Missoula Sentinel's principal from 2005 to 2009 and also held the position at Rattlesnake Elementary School and C.S. Porter Middle School.

Watson wrote in the email that the MCPS Board of Trustees will discuss the succession plan during a Feb. 22 meeting.

"From now until the end of the school year, I remain committed to our work," Watson wrote in the email. "I am looking forward to wrapping up a great school year and establishing our plans for next year. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent."

MCPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

