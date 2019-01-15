Missoula County Public Schools Trustees voted Tuesday to contract with Ray and Associates Inc., an an estimated cost of $20,000, to assist the district in the search for a new superintendent.
Ray and Associates is a firm that assists districts across the country in educational executive leadership searches.
MCPS previously issued a request to hire a recruitment firm to identify candidates for the district’s superintendent position. They received four submissions: from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates; McPherson & Jacobson LLC; the Montana School Boards Association, and Ray and Associates Inc.
“Selecting the superintendent is probably the most important thing that we do here, considering the gravity of the position,” Trustee Michael Smith said in the meeting, adding that he feels the district has been lucky to work with Superintendent Mark Thane over the last few years.
The search for a new superintendent comes after Thane’s announcement that he will retire at the end of the current school year.
At the meeting, MCPS trustees reviewed proposals from each of the four groups interested in working as a consultant to the district, discussed the pros and cons of each, and graded each applicant based on three different sets of criteria at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The highest grading emphasis was placed on the experience and strengths of the consulting firm, which included the firm’s track record and superintendent recruitment experience; its ability to facilitate a search process that includes community engagement, timeliness and transparency; and its knowledge of business and education communities in Montana and surrounding states, among other criteria.
Trustees put equal emphasis on the firm’s estimated cost, and its scope of service, which included the firm’s ability to clearly articulate its approach how the firm considers the mission and vision of MCPS, and engages MCPS staff and the Missoula community.
Once hired, the consultant will work with the board to discuss the candidates’ experience and personal characteristics, advise the board, create a job description and determine qualifications, gather information from the community and MCPS staff, process applications, handle logistics, determine finalists, and work with the district to transition the new superintendent.
Trustees previously said they will first offer the position to internal candidates who are interested. Ray and Associates will consider both traditional and non-traditional candidates, according to its proposal packet.
The estimated $20,000 search cost would be in addition to interview costs for each candidate. Pat McHugh, executive director of Business and Operations, said the district did not pay to recruit a new superintendent when it hired Thane, who was an internal candidate. The district previously paid the Montana School Boards Association $6,500 to hire Alex Apostle, who preceded Thane, according to McHugh.
McHugh said he did not yet know how much would be offered to the new superintendent, but noted that Thane is currently paid a base of approximately $165,000.
The new superintendent will be responsible for heading MCPS, which serves approximately 9,400 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and employs 1,400 individuals. The new superintendent will begin following Thane’s retirement on June 30.
Thane was appointed superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools in 2015 after a long career at MCPS. Before serving as the district’s superintendent, Thane was a teacher and worked his way up to principal, executive regional director and executive director of human resources and labor relations. He has worked in the district for 39 years.
Thane previously told the Missoulian that he had been considering retirement for a while and felt it was an appropriate time as the district is nearing the end of its five-year strategic plan. Thane previously said he feels there should be new leadership to develop and execute a new strategic plan going forward.
Shortly before the meeting, the district also announced it would postpone discussion of the lockdown that occurred at Sentinel High School on Monday after a loaded magazine was found. The discussion will now take place during a parent forum on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Sentinel High School. District administrators will provide updates on the investigation, answer questions and listen to concerns at the forum.