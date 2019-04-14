Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Target Range School
general meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Target Range School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse, Sophie Moiese Room.
Agenda: Missoula Area Mapping Project.
***
Missoula City-County Health, Water Quality District and Air Pollution Control Boards
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
Agenda: approve renewal of application for funding support from the Community Assistance Fund (CAF) for Fiscal Year 2020 for the Missoula Foster Child Health Program; authorize board chair or vice chair to sign the completed application; discussion and possible action in support of Nurse-Family Partnership of Montana funding; mid-year budget review for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019; approve preliminary budget requests to the City; approve Substance Abuse Prevention application for mill levy funding; action on comment letter on Northwest Energy’s 2019 Electricity Supply Resource Procurement Plan.
***
Police Commission
When: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 127 E. Main St., second floor.
Agenda: Clinton School matching grant request; FY20 budget update; Hellgate Hunters & Anglers funding request; Missoula Fastpitch maintenance and management agreement renewal; sewer easement request — St. Johns Park; 2019 Noxious Weed Mitigation; Parks and Trails Advisory Board By-Law Amendment.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
interviews of superintendent candidates
When: 8 a.m.-12:15 a.m. Thursday.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
review of candidate information
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
special meeting
When: 8 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.