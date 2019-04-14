{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Target Range School 

general meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Target Range School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse, Sophie Moiese Room.

Agenda: Missoula Area Mapping Project. 

***

Missoula City-County Health, Water Quality District and Air Pollution Control Boards

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

Agenda: approve renewal of application for funding support from the Community Assistance Fund (CAF) for Fiscal Year 2020 for the Missoula Foster Child Health Program; authorize board chair or vice chair to sign the completed application; discussion and possible action in support of Nurse-Family Partnership of Montana funding; mid-year budget review for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019; approve preliminary budget requests to the City; approve Substance Abuse Prevention application for mill levy funding; action on comment letter on Northwest Energy’s 2019 Electricity Supply Resource Procurement Plan. 

***

Police Commission

When: 1 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 127 E. Main St., second floor.

Agenda: Clinton School matching grant request; FY20 budget update; Hellgate Hunters & Anglers funding request; Missoula Fastpitch maintenance and management agreement renewal; sewer easement request — St. Johns Park; 2019 Noxious Weed Mitigation; Parks and Trails Advisory Board By-Law Amendment.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

interviews of superintendent candidates

When: 8 a.m.-12:15 a.m. Thursday.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

review of candidate information

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

special meeting

When: 8 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.