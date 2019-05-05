Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Interim Zoning Ordinance to amend Title 20 City Zoning to address conditional use Townhome Exemption Development regulations; annexation and Zoning upon Annexation -2526 Strand.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
special meeting
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Public Art Committee
Van Buren retaining wall project interviews
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools
Title VI Indian Education public hearing
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula Republican Central Committee
town hall meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Lambros Building, 3011 American Way.
Agenda: town hall meeting with Missoula Rep. Brad Tschida and Majority Leader and Rep. Mike Hopkins, chair of the Long Range Planning Committee.
***
West Valley Community Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: presentation on Climate Ready Community; Frenchtown Rural Fire District seeks input about the delivery of current and future fire rescue services.