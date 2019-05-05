{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Interim Zoning Ordinance to amend Title 20 City Zoning to address conditional use Townhome Exemption Development regulations; annexation and Zoning upon Annexation -2526 Strand.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

special meeting

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Public Art Committee

Van Buren retaining wall project interviews

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools

Title VI Indian Education public hearing

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula Republican Central Committee

town hall meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Lambros Building, 3011 American Way.

Agenda: town hall meeting with Missoula Rep. Brad Tschida and Majority Leader and Rep. Mike Hopkins, chair of the Long Range Planning Committee.

***

West Valley Community Council

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: presentation on Climate Ready Community; Frenchtown Rural Fire District seeks input about the delivery of current and future fire rescue services.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0