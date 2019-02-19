Parents and community members will have the opportunity to engage with final candidates for four open principal positions this week.
The meet and greet sessions will take place at Franklin Elementary School, C.S. Porter Middle School, Seeley-Swan High School and Sentinel High School.
Over 119 individuals applied for the positions following the announcement that principals at each of the four schools plan to retire or transition to other jobs at the end of the current school year.
The district is in the final round of interviews with 16 candidates. The district is considering both internal candidates, as well as others from across the country. The finalists will attend meet and greets at the respective schools:
Sentinel High School: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- The four candidates include: Larry Lucero, principal of Custer County District High School; Daniel Mills, principal of Troy Athens High School in Troy, Michigan; Daniel Nicklay, principal of Coeur D’Alene Charter Academy in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho; Ryan Rettig, principal of Washington Elementary in Kennewick, Washington.
C.S. Porter Middle School: Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.
- The five candidates include: Joy Brooke, principal in 2017-2018 of Winans Elementary and director of federal programs for Livingston School District; Heather Davis Schmidt, superintendent of Whitefish School District; Dennis Juneau, principal of Browning Middle School;, Christopher Mothorn, assistant principal of Catherine L. Zane Middle School in Eureka, California; Ty Solberg, assistant principal of C.S. Porter Middle School.
Franklin Elementary School: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.
- The five candidates include: Joy Brooke, 2017-2018 principal of Winans Elementary and Director of Federal Programs for Livingston School District;, Sara Lucerom principal of Highland Park Elementary and Jefferson Elementary; Lynsi Morris, MCPS instructional coach; Sherry Odegard, assistant principal of Dennison Elementary in Littleton, Colorado; Jennifer Peak, principal of Sombra del Monte Elementary in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Seeley-Swan High School: Thursday, Feb. 21, 8:15 to 9 a.m.
- The three candidates include: Wendy Hansmann, MCPS special education instructional coach; Kellen Palmer, instructional coach at Douglas High School in Douglas, Wyoming; Tonya Smith, science and lead teacher at Seeley-Swan High School.