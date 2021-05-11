MCPS to host Pfizer clinic for children age 12+ at Sentinel High School

Missoula County Public Schools is partnering with Granite Pharmacy and local pediatricians to host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children age 12 and older, with more than 650 people already registered.
The clinic follows news earlier this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include children between the ages of 12 and 15.
“We want to make sure it’s accessible for kids that want it and for families that want it,” said Rob Watson, MCPS superintendent. "We believe that’s kind of our role because we’re still in session and kids are going to school now so we have the ability to make it accessible for our families.”
The first-dose COVID-19 clinics through MCPS will be held on May 20 with appointment opportunities from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and again on May 21 at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the Sentinel High School Gym. Missoula County children age 12 and older are eligible to register for an appointment and do not have to attend MCPS.
Appointments can be made online and require the consent of a parent or guardian. The second dose necessary for full immunization with the Pfizer vaccine is due 21 days after receiving a first dose.
MCPS does not require students or staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Watson said.
As of Tuesday afternoon more than 650 people had registered for the vaccine clinic, according to Watson. The district is aiming to offer 1,000 appointments over the two-day event, but has the capacity to add more resources if necessary.
Cases of COVID-19 are still active in the district and Watson said getting more people vaccinated will help cut down on transmission.
“We also know that once a kid is vaccinated, they don’t have to quarantine if they’re considered a close contact."
The district began planning the clinics with Granite Pharmacy and local pediatricians like Dr. Jennifer Hall with the Western Montana Clinic when the FDA was nearing the approval for children age 12 to 15.
MCPS has hosted vaccine clinics in the past, including four in April for students between the ages of 16 and 19.
To date, about 37% of Missoula County residents between the ages of 15 and 19 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.
“We’ve been watching, as everyone else has, the (vaccine) percentages countywide and for those that are eligible for a vaccine, almost 60% have gotten their first vaccine, which is great. We’re excited because it helps the county get back to normal,” Watson said. “But what we’re concerned about was the (vaccine) numbers for 15- to 19-year-olds was much lower.”
Based on data from previous vaccine clinics hosted by the district and staff self-reporting their vaccination status, Watson said between 70-80% of MCPS staff are vaccinated.
Watson encouraged parents to contact their pediatrician or health care provider for questions about the vaccine, or if it’s right for their child.
Also this week, the University of Montana’s Health Services Pharmacy at Curry Health Center announced it would offer vaccine clinics and incentives to get the shot over the summer.
Students who receive a vaccine between now and June 14 will receive a $10 gift card for each dose of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Those receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive both cards at their appointment, according to a press release.
Vaccine appointments can be made online and most clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays over the summer.