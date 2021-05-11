MCPS to host Pfizer clinic for children age 12+ at Sentinel High School

MCPS does not require students or staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Watson said.

As of Tuesday afternoon more than 650 people had registered for the vaccine clinic, according to Watson. The district is aiming to offer 1,000 appointments over the two-day event, but has the capacity to add more resources if necessary.

Cases of COVID-19 are still active in the district and Watson said getting more people vaccinated will help cut down on transmission.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We also know that once a kid is vaccinated, they don’t have to quarantine if they’re considered a close contact."

The district began planning the clinics with Granite Pharmacy and local pediatricians like Dr. Jennifer Hall with the Western Montana Clinic when the FDA was nearing the approval for children age 12 to 15.

MCPS has hosted vaccine clinics in the past, including four in April for students between the ages of 16 and 19.

To date, about 37% of Missoula County residents between the ages of 15 and 19 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department.