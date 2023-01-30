MCPS to interview 3 superintendent finalists

The Missoula County Public Schools Board will interview three Montana-based finalists for the superintendent position this Thursday before announcing the next district leader in early February.

Last week, the board named Candace Roush, Dale Olinger and Thom Peck as finalists from a pool of 14 applicants. The candidates for the district’s next superintendent will be interviewed by the board in a special meeting on Thursday morning. A community meet-and-greet with the finalists is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

Roush moved to Missoula last year and started working as a budget analyst for the University of Montana in July. She is also an adjunct instructor at Indiana Wesleyan University with the K-12 administration masters and doctoral programs.

Before coming to Montana, Roush served for eight years as the superintendent of Shoals Community School Corporation in Indiana, which has fewer than 700 students enrolled K-12, according to the Indiana Department of Education. Prior to being superintendent she worked for two years as a high school principal and assistant superintendent with the district.

Roush earned her bachelor's degree in secondary education from Indiana University in 2005 and completed her masters in educational leadership at Columbus State University in Georgia in 2007. In 2016, she earned her doctorate in school administration from Ball State University in Indiana and wrote a dissertation about work-family conflict among principals. She currently holds a Class 5C alternative license in Montana with a superintendent's endorsement, which will expire in June 2025. The provisional license allows candidates seeking a Montana teaching license three years to obtain 60 professional development units before they can qualify for a Class 3 administrative license, according to Montana’s Office of Public Instruction.

According to her resume, Roush worked to secure 18 education-related grants ranging from federal COVID relief funds to school safety and other projects.

In July, the Washington Times Herald in Indiana reported that Roush’s husband, Travis Roush, resigned from his position as Martin County Sheriff to move to Montana for law school. Candace also resigned from her position with the school district for the move.

Olinger is currently superintendent of the Lolo School District. The Hellgate High School graduate has worked in Lolo since 2007 where he started his career as a middle school science teacher before moving to principal and eventually superintendent of the K-8 district.

He completed his bachelor's degree in elementary education with honors from the University of Montana in 2006 with an emphasis in science. He student-taught at Meadow Hill Middle School. He went back to school at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and earned a master's degree in educational leadership in 2011.

Olinger currently has a Class 3 administrator license in Montana with endorsements for principal and superintendent as well as a Class 1 professional teaching license for K-8 instruction, both of which will expire in 2026.

As superintendent in Lolo, the community supported a $22 million bond to build a new school facility and the first general fund levy the district had seen in more than a decade. Olinger is currently overseeing the construction for the new school building, which is expected to be completed in September.

According to his resume, Olinger has provided testimony and outreach on topics related to public education with legislative committees and leaders. He also has active service on the School Administrators of Montana legislative network. Olinger also serves on the advisory board for the spectrUM Discovery Area, a hands-on science center at the Missoula Public Library.

Peck started his career in educational leadership as an assistant principal at Hamilton High School in 1998. Since then, he’s worked in a variety of leadership positions at school districts in Bigfork, Three Forks, Charlo and Box Elder before landing at his current job as superintendent of Lewistown School District #1.

Peck earned his bachelor's degree in 1988 from Carroll College and later returned to school to pursue a master's degree in school administration from Seattle Pacific University in 1994. He gained his superintendent endorsement through the University of Montana.

Peck currently holds a Class 3 administrator license in Montana with principal and superintendent endorsements as well as a Class 1 professional teaching license with endorsements in biology and chemistry. Both licenses will expire in June.

Peck’s career as high school principal at Bigfork High School ended after he signed a separation agreement with the district in Sept. 2008 and officially resigned in June 2009, according to reporting by the Bigfork Eagle. The reason for the agreement was discussed during executive session with the district’s school board and was not made publicly available. Many community members expressed their displeasure with the board’s decision to part ways with Peck.

After his time in Bigfork, Peck successfully advocated for multiple bonds and levies in communities across the state. He also helped develop a daycare center for staff and students at Box Elder, where he also helped increase the district’s attendance rate by 13% and the graduation rate by 17%, according to his resume.

MCPS superintendent search events The Missoula County Public Schools board of trustees will be interviewing three finalists for its next superintendent on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the district offices. Dale Olinger's interview will begin at 8 a.m.

Thom Peck's interview will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Dr. Candace Roush's interview will begin at 11 a.m. Additionally, the district is inviting parents, students, staff and community members to meet the candidates on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. in Administration Building A at the district offices.