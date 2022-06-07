MCPS to recommend scaling back Spanish instruction at Paxson Elementary

Missoula County Public Schools administration is recommending to significantly scale back the Spanish dual-language immersion (DLI) program at Paxson Elementary School next school year.

Many parents challenged the decision, and an online petition was signed by over 200 people. The district also held a community meeting at the Paxson gym on June 1 about the program.

The district recommends moving away from the current immersion model — where various subjects like science and social studies are taught in Spanish — and offering Spanish as a separate subject focusing on vocabulary and conversation in a 45-minute class each day.

The recommendation came after staff at Paxson requested that the MCPS administration review the DLI program. The district opened a committee process only to Paxson staff to discuss the benefits and challenges of the program between February and May, according to the district. The committee represented 75% of the classroom teaching staff and 96% voted in favor of scaling back Spanish instruction.

During the committee process, Paxson teachers identified issues surrounding staffing, curriculum and overall relationships among staff members, according to a document from a March meeting.

A majority of the parents expressed that learning in Spanish is the highlight of their child’s school day, which was confirmed by several students who offered their comments in Spanish and then translated English.

About 160 parents participated in a survey recently about the program. 78% of those who responded strongly agreed that their child benefited from the DLI program. About 12% disagreed that all students benefit from having half of their instruction be in Spanish.

Some parents became emotional and spoke through tears while offering their comments.

But not all students are mastering the language, teachers said.

“If the kids don’t understand Spanish they’re not getting core content, so it’s inequitable,” said Autumn Johnstone, a second-grade teacher at Paxson.

Hannah Shepard said that her second-grade student, who has autism, has not had a positive experience with the DLI program at Paxson so far.

“She came home miserable a lot of the time and did not want to come to school and we pulled her out of school a lot just more for mental health days than anything else,” Shepard said through tears.

Recently, a family made the decision to transfer their children with Down syndrome to a different school to receive the services they needed to succeed, according to a para-educator from Paxson.

Petey Torma, a fourth-grade teacher at Paxson with two children attending the school, said that teachers needed to speak among themselves before involving parents because some of their concerns involve details that they cannot legally talk about in a public forum regarding individual students.

Torma also has a unique perspective because her oldest child is thriving in the immersion setting, while her younger child struggles to the point where Torma considered transferring her to a different school.

“I had to pull her out of preschool to be home with me because her needs were not being met and her needs would not be met here and that breaks my heart because it is my school that I went to as a child and the school that I teach at,” Torma said.

Other parents and Paxson community members feel that the decision to scale back Spanish instruction was predetermined and that the district did not seek parent input before coming to that conclusion. Others noted that they felt that the teachers did not trust parents enough to be included in conversations regarding frustrations with the DLI program.

“It was a partnership and we find that it has been great for him," said Joe Eaton, a parent of a Paxson fourth grader. "But my question for you all is, if this was a partnership, why were we not included in the decision-making process?”

Superintendent Rob Watson reiterated that staff requested that the discussions around the DLI program begin among Paxson teachers near the beginning of 2022. The committee of administrators and staff did not reach a solid decision until late April, he said.

“There was nothing specifically why we decided not to involve parents,” Watson said. “I did tell the team when we first started that eventually we’re going to have to talk to parents about these decisions and they understood that, but they wanted that time together and I honored their request.”

A final decision regarding the DLI program will be made at a board meeting on June 14. Public comment can be submitted for the board’s consideration by emailing publiccomment@mcpsmt.org.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.