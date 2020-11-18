MCPS to stay in hybrid model through Jan. 22

In a school board meeting Thursday night, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees voted to remain in the hybrid learning model through at least the end of the semester.
The vote approved a recommendation by the administration for all grades to remain in hybrid mode at the suggestion of the district’s COVID Task Force based on spiking cases countywide.
Trustee Koan Mercer was the only board member to oppose remaining in the hybrid model.
Superintendent Rob Watson spoke on the concerning test positivity rate, incident rate and staffing issues during the virtual meeting.
"As the cases go up in the county, we're seeing more and more staffing issues," he said adding that some agricultural education programs have shut down, the early kindergarten program at Jefferson School has been shut down, and one of the extended resources programs was shut down due to staffing.
"We have three schools this week, three elementary schools that were approaching 20 percent absenteeism, and we're talking about staff," he said.
"When we get to that 20 percent number, it's very difficult to maintain staffing in our schools."
Watson also said that for the high school recommendations, trustees may need to consider restrictions in the future with regards to winter sports and extracurricular activities "that do not allow for physical distancing."
Trustee Wilena Old Person said she supported the recommendation, and she wanted to let the community and parents know that they are listening to those who may not agree with the decision to stick to the hybrid learning.
“I’m really trying to make sure that our community is safe and especially those communities that are at more health risk,” she said.
Trustee Jeffrey Avgeris motioned for there to be a possible feasibility plan at the Dec. 8 meeting to see if more K-2 students and special needs students could return to in-person education.
Support Local Journalism
Trustee Grace Decker said the community spread of the virus has to be under control before kids go back to school for more days.
“Until we get the spread under control…we’re in a really difficult situation,” she said.
Around a dozen school teachers made comments during the meeting about their experiences working in the model. Shannon Judge, a second-grade teacher in the district, said that it’s hard as is to keep students apart in small classrooms.
“If I had all of my 17 students in the classroom … I cannot keep them three feet apart,” she said unless she had different furniture or had students sitting on the floor.
“I appreciate that we’re taking it slow. I also am very concerned about my custodial staff. We’re short staffed, and they’re worried and concerned that they cannot keep up the cleaning efforts that we’re promising, whether it’s just normal day-to-day cleaning or the deep disinfecting that needs to happen if there was someone who was positive or symptomatic.”
Judge said they are still seeing kids come to school with symptoms and said it’s worrisome to think she would have to take time off if exposed.
“If we do bring students back … we need to think very creatively,” she said.
The district's COVID Task Force is made up of parents, teachers, administrators and board members and has met more than 10 times since it was formed in October. The group has been analyzing incident rates, test positivity metrics and other indicators, like staffing levels and route of transmission, to create a framework for decision-making for moving students between phases of learning. The framework is based on CDC and Harvard Global Health Institute models.
Besides Seeley-Swan High School, which has been in Phase 2 since the start of school, MCPS has been operating in Phase 1, with students learning in school two days a week and remotely the other three.
According to the draft framework, MCPS would need a countywide incident rate between three and 10 to move to Phase 2, with all students in school five days a week. As of Thursday, the Missoula County incident rate was at 67. The incident rate is the average number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. The county currently has a goal of 25 or fewer.
MCPS said the framework the task force has created is a draft and may change over time due to the dynamic nature of the pandemic.
Trustees also approved unanimously a wage increase of $2.75 per hour for sub-custodians effective on Monday, which will bring the wage up to $13.25 an hour.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.