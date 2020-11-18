MCPS to stay in hybrid model through Jan. 22

Trustee Wilena Old Person said she supported the recommendation, and she wanted to let the community and parents know that they are listening to those who may not agree with the decision to stick to the hybrid learning.

“I’m really trying to make sure that our community is safe and especially those communities that are at more health risk,” she said.

Trustee Jeffrey Avgeris motioned for there to be a possible feasibility plan at the Dec. 8 meeting to see if more K-2 students and special needs students could return to in-person education.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trustee Grace Decker said the community spread of the virus has to be under control before kids go back to school for more days.

“Until we get the spread under control…we’re in a really difficult situation,” she said.

Around a dozen school teachers made comments during the meeting about their experiences working in the model. Shannon Judge, a second-grade teacher in the district, said that it’s hard as is to keep students apart in small classrooms.

“If I had all of my 17 students in the classroom … I cannot keep them three feet apart,” she said unless she had different furniture or had students sitting on the floor.