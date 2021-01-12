MCPS trustees discuss moving to next phase of in-person learning

Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees heard a recommendation from district administration to bring younger grades back to more in-person instruction for the second semester at their meeting Tuesday night.
Under the recommendation, grades K-8 would likely return to in-person learning at least four days a week, if not five, once they move into phase 2. School buildings would be at near to full capacity, according to the district. MCPS is currently in phase 1 under a hybrid model, with students learning remotely three days and in person two.
The administration’s recommendation for K-8 to move to phase 2 was at the behest of the district’s COVID Task Force, which met Monday to reach a final consensus. Trustees did not vote as of press time.
The return to phase 2, which at the earliest would occur on Jan. 25, is contingent on the district developing a safe implementation plan and meeting five of the six Harvard Global Health Institute infection-control measures, created to help schools navigate the reopening process. The implementation plan will be developed jointly by administration, teachers and education staff.
The six Harvard control measures include universal masking, hand and bathroom hygiene, achieving four to six air changes per hour of “clean” air, 3 feet of social distancing, robust quarantine policies and contact tracing, and surveillance testing, where feasible.
Watson said while surveillance testing is currently not feasible at MCPS, the district should be able to meet the other five control measures for the second semester.
Burley McWilliams, the MCPS facilities director, explained recent updates to the district’s air ventilation and filtration systems at Monday’s task force meeting, which allow them to achieve five to nine air changes per hour in most classrooms.
At the same meeting, Missoula City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy said schools have not been the generator of spikes in the community, and presented data showing school-aged children are seeing fewer cases than older age groups countywide. And within schools, grades K-8 are seeing less transmission than Missoula’s high schools, she said.
“When you look at (kindergarten) through middle school, even during our (November) spike, those incidence rates were consistently lower than other age groups in the county,” Leahy said.
Another aspect of the district’s rationale for bringing younger grades back first is that those students are more vulnerable to falling behind in their studies.
According to MCPS, preliminary fall assessment data shows 40% of K-5 students in the district’s four Title 1 schools and 28% of students in the five non-Title 1 schools are two or more years behind in reading.
After the recommendation was presented but before public comment, Trustee Wilena Old Person pointed out that the district’s COVID Task Force does not have any BIPOC representation and expressed concern about the recommendation, saying she couldn’t move forward as part of the BIPOC community.
“Especially coming from a vulnerable population, 16% of MCPS students are BIPOC. BIPOC people have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19," Old Person said. "I understand the need as a mother for my children to be in school, but I’d rather have my child be alive, my child’s teacher be alive.”
Trustee Decker agreed, but said she’d support the recommendation as long as there is a strong commitment to meeting the Harvard infection control measures.
Trustee Koan Mercer said while he’s been on the side of opening, it’s not because he doesn’t see the risk in bringing more students back into buildings.
“I just think the risk of not opening is more damaging,” he said. “I do believe we’re asking teachers to go into harm’s way, but I think it’s worth it.”
Public comment was made both in support of and opposition to moving to phase 2 for K-8.
Nick Shepherd, a math teacher at C.S. Porter Middle School and an MCPS parent, read a letter signed by himself and four colleagues in support of more in-person instruction.
But Angie Palin, a third-grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School, said she’s scared to have double the kids in her classroom every day, adding lives should not be sacrificed for education.
“It’s not just test scores we need to look at," she said. "This is a world pandemic."
The board was also expected to vote whether to keep high schools in phase 1 for a period of time after grades K-8 move to phase 2. Administration did not recommend a specific date to the board for moving high schools to phase 2, but said aligning the phase change with the start of new class rotations would be important to a smooth transition. The new class rotations start on March 8. The trustees did not vote by press time.
Moving high schools to phase 2 also depends on the district creating a safety plan and meeting five of the six Harvard Global Health Institute infection control measures.
MCPS currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19 and has seen a total of 309 cases since the start of the school year, according to the district website.