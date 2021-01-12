MCPS trustees discuss moving to next phase of in-person learning

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the recommendation was presented but before public comment, Trustee Wilena Old Person pointed out that the district’s COVID Task Force does not have any BIPOC representation and expressed concern about the recommendation, saying she couldn’t move forward as part of the BIPOC community.

“Especially coming from a vulnerable population, 16% of MCPS students are BIPOC. BIPOC people have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19," Old Person said. "I understand the need as a mother for my children to be in school, but I’d rather have my child be alive, my child’s teacher be alive.”

Trustee Decker agreed, but said she’d support the recommendation as long as there is a strong commitment to meeting the Harvard infection control measures.

Trustee Koan Mercer said while he’s been on the side of opening, it’s not because he doesn’t see the risk in bringing more students back into buildings.

“I just think the risk of not opening is more damaging,” he said. “I do believe we’re asking teachers to go into harm’s way, but I think it’s worth it.”

Public comment was made both in support of and opposition to moving to phase 2 for K-8.