This spring, voters in the Missoula County Public Schools district will select three trustees to serve on the board and will possibly be asked to support building reserve levies in the May 2 school election.

The board set trustee and levy elections on Tuesday, but has until April 1 to cancel them. The levy amount must be declared by the board by the beginning of April.

The district is considering building reserve levies for operations and maintenance, which would allow it to purchase and repair equipment as well as perform daily and routine maintenance.

Burley McWilliams, the district’s director of operations and maintenance, anticipates needing a five-year elementary levy totaling $3 million and a $4.2 million seven-year levy for the high school district.

MCPS has not run a building reserve levy since 2011. Those funds expired in 2016.

The three-year terms of elementary trustees Jeff Avgeris and Koan Mercer are expiring this spring and both have already filed to run in the spring election. The two-year term for trustee Jennifer Vogel, a high school trustee for District D representing Clinton, Seeley and Potomac, is also expiring this spring. No one has filed to run in that race, according to the Missoula County Elections Office.

Filing for the trustee election closes at 5 p.m. on March 23.

Cold Spring child care pilot

The board also received an update on an upcoming child care pilot program based at Cold Springs Elementary, which seeks to address challenges faced by families in Missoula.

The program was made possible through a $416,000 grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that the United Way of Missoula County received last spring. The funds from that grant sunset in September 2024.

Trustee Grace Decker, who is a coordinator for Zero to Five Missoula County with the local United Way, took off her trustee name tag and put on her work name tag for the discussion with the board.

“The project can meet some shared goals that we have in the community,” Decker said, noting that Zero to Five Missoula County is an initiative focused on school readiness for all children.

Child care is currently the second highest expense most families face after their rent or mortgage, according to Decker. However, those who work in child care are often paid below a living wage.

“Our goals are not only to increase child care slots and to collaborate a little bit,” Decker said. “We are engaging sectors of the community who are not usually involved in problem-solving child care, because child care can’t solve (the crisis in) child care.”

Through this new pilot program, about six independent child care providers will operate in a classroom at Cold Springs and share services. Local businesses can purchase memberships to participate in the program, allowing their employees preferred waitlist access to receive care. The fees from membership will help offset the cost of shared services between the child care providers.

“Having a site where businesses can be co-located together is going to give us a great lab to pilot the idea and learn a lot about how it works,” Decker said. “A partnership with Missoula County Public Schools will provide a stable place for those providers to establish new businesses and new slots and afford some opportunities for MCPS to be a member in our network and to access some kind of child care availability.”

Decker estimated that about 75 children would be able to receive care through the six providers in the building. However that number could shrink depending on the ages of participating children. Generally, child care professionals take on smaller numbers of children when working with infants.

Some renovations will need to be made in order to meet proper licensing requirements, including installing additional bathrooms and doors in the classrooms for students to exit the building in the event of an emergency.

From this point, the organizers behind the pilot plan are working on finalizing their remodeling plans by June in order to launch construction in July. Between July and December, the organization will begin selecting child care providers and establishing contracts for business memberships.